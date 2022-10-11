‘Someone has all our information’: Public housing assistance tenants fear eviction, compromised bank accounts after cyber attack

Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Housing Authority Hacked; Personal Data Held For Ransom
INDIANAPOLIS — An organization that helps Indianapolis city residents with housing costs was hacked this week. The Indianapolis Housing Authority says they were the victim of a ransomware attack in which the hackers stole the personal data of many Indy city residents and demanded cash payment for the return of that data.
WISH-TV
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
Former contractor paid just $3k in lobby registry fines; OAG paid $1.5k
A conservative policy activist and consultant previously contracting for the Indiana Office of the Attorney General paid just $3,000 of a maximum $45,000 in lobby registry fines. In August, Erin Tuttle was nearly a year into a two-year, $200,000-maximum contract, when the Capital Chronicle asked the OAG why she was not listed in Indiana Lobby […] The post Former contractor paid just $3k in lobby registry fines; OAG paid $1.5k appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case. On September 28, the Marion Superior Court ruled in favor of Caden Smith’s attorneys to suppress evidence that was submitted for the trial.
cbs4indy.com
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban - this one focused on Indiana's religious freedom law. Judge considering injunction in religious freedom …. A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total...
foxillinois.com
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
wboi.org
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Anderson woman embezzled nearly $1 million as bookkeeper for Anderson Schools
An Anderson woman is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after being charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from the Anderson Community School Corporation.
Greenfield City Council Approves CDBG Grant Administrator Plan
(Greenfield) The Greenfield City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for grant administration for the Community Development, and Housing needs Assessment Session coming up on November 1. Additionally, the City Council set October 25 as the Public Hearing for the grant application. According to the Greenfield City Clerk Laura Wolfe,...
Fox 59
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
Check Up 13: Doctors concerned many people aren't scheduling appointments for screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — There are many reasons we fall behind on our medical appointments: time, cost, access to care, fear, even forgetfulness. It's a barrier one local mom overcame that may have saved her life. Cecilia Ramirez is following up with her breast cancer surgeon. Her Stage 1 cancer was...
Simon Property Group's 'Hiring Days' seeks to fill openings at 3 Indy-area malls
Beginning Friday, Simon Property Group is looking to hire more Hoosiers. They want people to apply at three Indianapolis-area malls, hoping to fill holiday season openings. They're seeking candidates for both part-time and full-time positions and said on-site interviews would take place on Oct. 14 and 15. Click on the...
WISH-TV
Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville. The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase...
wfyi.org
IPS could seek property-tax referendum for ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ overhaul plan
Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to approve a property tax increase if a plan to overhaul the district is approved next month. District leaders have so far declined to discuss the cost of the significant proposal or how they will fund plans that include constructing two new elementary school buildings and improving 14 school facilities. That’s in addition to closing seven elementary schools, reopening two shuttered high school buildings and creating middle schools as part of a grade configuration change.
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
