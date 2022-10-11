ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

60% of Americans expect hostilities to rise with North Korea and Russia

By Joe Hiti
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuV7g_0iV4NQ2A00
A representative for the U.S. and Russia negotiating. Photo credit Getty Images

The threat from Russia and North Korea has not gone unnoticed in the United States, as a new poll has found that most Americans expect relations with the nations to become more hostile.

The poll was conducted by the Associated Press, the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.

It found that among adults, 60% think that relations between the U.S. and its two adversaries will get worse. Four years ago, the same poll asked a similar question, to which only 26% responded with the same sentiment, a steep incline.

While Americans believe hostilities with adversaries rise, fewer Americans think the country’s relationship with its allies will decline than they did four years ago. Today only 21% believe so, while in 2018, 46% did.

When it comes to the nation’s international standing worsening, 39% reported thinking it will get worse, while 48% did four years ago.

The poll results come on the heels of North Korea test-launching missiles near Japan and South Korea, two major U.S. allies, and as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukraine.

Both nations have been topics of recent addresses from President Biden, who has continued to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and stand up for the nation’s allies.

Biden claimed last week that the risk of nuclear armageddon was at its highest since the 1960s. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, he called out Putin for being irrational as a growing number of his own citizens do not support his fight.

“You listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of – he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said.

But not all believe in the president’s capabilities to maintain America’s standing on the national stage. The poll found that about 75% of Democrats expect the nation’s standing to improve, while about 60% of Republicans think it will worsen.

