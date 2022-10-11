Read full article on original website
Related
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania has 178 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Pennsylvania using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Hispanic leader who spent 2 decades in public service discusses how the Hispanic community has grown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you want to talk to a pillar of the Hispanic community, look no further than Julio Guridy, a man who has truly lived a life of service. He came to Pennsylvania from the Dominican Republic 46 years ago at the age of 15, and was one of only a handful of Hispanics at Freedom High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Last mountain lions in Pennsylvania revealed in history, folklore and newspapers
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
iheart.com
Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Food Trucks in Pennsylvania
- Hot dogs are among the best all-American classics, and Pennsylvania is no exception. Whether you want to grab a hot dog from a food truck or eat a hot dog in a restaurant, there are many places in Pennsylvania to find one. Here are a few options: Hermes Food Truck, Grateful Dogs, and On A Roll Catering.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
Comments / 0