Reading, PA

Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reading, PA
Government
Reading, PA
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12
iheart.com

Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Food Trucks in Pennsylvania

- Hot dogs are among the best all-American classics, and Pennsylvania is no exception. Whether you want to grab a hot dog from a food truck or eat a hot dog in a restaurant, there are many places in Pennsylvania to find one. Here are a few options: Hermes Food Truck, Grateful Dogs, and On A Roll Catering.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

