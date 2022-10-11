Read full article on original website
S.C. Johnson College of Business Project Team Continues Collaboration with VinUniversity in Hanoi
Construction for the new VinUniversity broke ground in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2018, with Cornell leadership advising and consulting on the project. The first cohort, numbering less than 300 students, arrived at the university in fall 2020. Cornell partnered with Vingroup, a Vietnamese enterprise and property developer, to build the new university, which will be the first private non-profit university in Vietnam.
KUBINEC | “Shadow Grades” Can Fix the Humanities’ Grade Inflation Problem
This spring, I took a humanities class which required students to read two lengthy books. In lieu of a timed final exam, the instructor gave students two weeks to answer a list of questions, based in large part on those two lengthy books. Being the sparkling scholar I am, I...
LEVIN | The Problem of Weed-Out Classes
Last week in CHEM 2070: General Chemistry, Prof. Stephen Lee, chemistry, broke out in a paroxysm of rage against students after an underwhelming performance on an in-class exercise. The Macarthur Award recipient, son of a Nobel Prize winner, frustratedly yelled at the crowded lecture hall of freshmen and sophomores, boasting his knowledge of science and demanding that students try harder to emulate him.
