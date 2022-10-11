ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Daily Sun

S.C. Johnson College of Business Project Team Continues Collaboration with VinUniversity in Hanoi

Construction for the new VinUniversity broke ground in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2018, with Cornell leadership advising and consulting on the project. The first cohort, numbering less than 300 students, arrived at the university in fall 2020. Cornell partnered with Vingroup, a Vietnamese enterprise and property developer, to build the new university, which will be the first private non-profit university in Vietnam.
Cornell Daily Sun

LEVIN | The Problem of Weed-Out Classes

Last week in CHEM 2070: General Chemistry, Prof. Stephen Lee, chemistry, broke out in a paroxysm of rage against students after an underwhelming performance on an in-class exercise. The Macarthur Award recipient, son of a Nobel Prize winner, frustratedly yelled at the crowded lecture hall of freshmen and sophomores, boasting his knowledge of science and demanding that students try harder to emulate him.
