Okeechobee County, FL

veronews.com

Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest

VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Off-duty detective injured in accidental shooting in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An off-duty detective with the Okeechobee Police Department suffered a gunshot wound to his hip in what investigators with the sheriff's office are calling an accidental shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police did not say where the shooting took place, other than within the...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 11

Mehki Phelipe Anderson, 18, of the 3900 block of 47th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $195,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of a firearm by a delinquent, robbery with a deadly weapon, uttering forged or counterfeit bill, uttering forged instrument. Edward John Buberger, 57, of Fort Pierce; Status: Released Wednesday on...
VERO BEACH, FL
Okeechobee County, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl

During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Beware of cryptocurrency ATM scams

Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'

With Halloween just weeks away, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to check your children's candy very closely this year. Calling it an "alarming emerging trend," the DEA said "rainbow fentanyl" — brightly colored pills containing the highly dangerous and toxic drug — is a new method drug cartels are using to make fentanyl look like candy to children and young people.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man gets 4 1/2 years for $2.2M Medicare fraud scheme

STUART, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Florida medical equipment supply company owner to spend more than four-and-a-half years in prison after prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare out of more than $2.2 million. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was the owner of Always Medical Supply in Stuart, according to...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in house fire near 4th Street

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured in a Thursday morning house fire that happened near 4th Street and U.S. 1, fire rescue officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:57 a.m. at the single-family home, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Fire rescue crews removed three residents from the home and extinguished the blaze.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”

The City of Fort Pierce Celebrates City Government Week: “My Fort Pierce.”. The City of Fort Pierce will celebrate Florida City Government Week-themed, "My Fort Pierce.” the week of October 17 and 23, by hosting a week-long photo contest, fun-trivial games about Fort Pierce, and answering the top 3 questions asked from the City’s website. Be sure to follow along through the City’s social media channels!
FORT PIERCE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person seriously injured in semitruck crash on Palm Beach Blvd near LaBelle

One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a pickup truck and a semitruck on Palm Beach Boulevard in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling concrete blocks when it struck the pickup west of Fort Denaud Road. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked and traffic is heavily congested.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

