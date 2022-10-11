ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles, Mike Tomlin News

Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles will meet this weekend when the Steelers and Buccaneers face off in Pittsburgh. Tomlin and Bowles are two of the four Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with the Texans' Lovie Smith and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks. Dolphins first-year head man Mike McDaniel is biracial with a Black father.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night! A battle among the NFC East elites will take place under the lights of primetime as the Dallas Cowboys head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. With that being said, it is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at […] The post NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines injury status for Week 6 leave Colts’ RB room anemic

Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Week 6, per Adam Schefter. Schefter also reports that Nyheim Hines will miss Week 6 as well. Jonathan Taylor had previously been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Reports from earlier in the week included optimism in reference to Taylor’s Week 6 status. But the Colts […] The post Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines injury status for Week 6 leave Colts’ RB room anemic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots. They are already going to be without two of their top defenders in Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward for this contest, which is a massive blow as they attempt to stay alive in a tight AFC North division. Luckily, […] The post Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
