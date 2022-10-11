Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
NFL・
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start
The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Steelers Rule Five Starters, Six Players Out Against Buccaneers
The injury bug has made a big impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 6.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles, Mike Tomlin News
Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles will meet this weekend when the Steelers and Buccaneers face off in Pittsburgh. Tomlin and Bowles are two of the four Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with the Texans' Lovie Smith and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks. Dolphins first-year head man Mike McDaniel is biracial with a Black father.
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night! A battle among the NFC East elites will take place under the lights of primetime as the Dallas Cowboys head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. With that being said, it is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at […] The post NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller has interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett
Von Miller shared some interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett during an interview on Thursday. Miller’s Buffalo Bills hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in Week 5. Pickett made his first career NFL start and went 34/52 for 327 yards and an interception in the ugly loss. Though he didn’t deliver...
Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines injury status for Week 6 leave Colts’ RB room anemic
Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Week 6, per Adam Schefter. Schefter also reports that Nyheim Hines will miss Week 6 as well. Jonathan Taylor had previously been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Reports from earlier in the week included optimism in reference to Taylor’s Week 6 status. But the Colts […] The post Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines injury status for Week 6 leave Colts’ RB room anemic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Browns prediction and pick, laid out below. New England has played...
Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game
The Cleveland Browns are heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots. They are already going to be without two of their top defenders in Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward for this contest, which is a massive blow as they attempt to stay alive in a tight AFC North division. Luckily, […] The post Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
