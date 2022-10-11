The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO