Hadley police believe they've determined the type of van that sped away after critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week. Surveillance video showed a white van with no descriptive markings plow into the teenager Tuesday morning as he crossed Route 9 near the Hampshire Juvenile Court area, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. After analyzing the footage, investigators believe it was a 2004 Ford Econoline van. It would have damage to the front, passenger-side corner, and passenger-side window.

HADLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO