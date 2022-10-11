ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

WCVB

6 shot in Worcester, several victims found near warehouse, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight and that several of the victims were found either inside or near a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found...
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Hadley Police ID Type Of Van That Critically Injured 13-Year-Old Boy In Hit-And-Run

Hadley police believe they've determined the type of van that sped away after critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week. Surveillance video showed a white van with no descriptive markings plow into the teenager Tuesday morning as he crossed Route 9 near the Hampshire Juvenile Court area, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. After analyzing the footage, investigators believe it was a 2004 Ford Econoline van. It would have damage to the front, passenger-side corner, and passenger-side window.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The award was established in 1957 to honor...
HADLEY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident

LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
LEICESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT

