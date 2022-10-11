Read full article on original website
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
6 shot in Worcester, several victims found near warehouse, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight and that several of the victims were found either inside or near a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found...
Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Hadley Police ID Type Of Van That Critically Injured 13-Year-Old Boy In Hit-And-Run
Hadley police believe they've determined the type of van that sped away after critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week. Surveillance video showed a white van with no descriptive markings plow into the teenager Tuesday morning as he crossed Route 9 near the Hampshire Juvenile Court area, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. After analyzing the footage, investigators believe it was a 2004 Ford Econoline van. It would have damage to the front, passenger-side corner, and passenger-side window.
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The award was established in 1957 to honor...
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Authorities ID landscaper Robert Stuart as victim of Leicester equipment accident
LEICESTER — A landscaper died Friday when he was trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at a property on King Street. Robert Stuart Jr., 51, owner of Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape, had been working on the equipment, according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Fire and medical responders, dispatched to...
Suspect arraigned in connection with deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee
Domestic dispute calls one of most dangerous for officers
The risks of police officers are often even higher when they respond to calls of domestic violence, something the Springfield Police Department knows all too well. 22News spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about the dangers these calls pose.
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
2 teenagers struck by car in Springfield, 1 seriously injured
A pair of teenagers were struck by a car in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, adding that one of the teens was seriously injured. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of two teenagers stuck by a car...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
Car barrels through Honey Dew Donut shop in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A car barreled through a doughnut shop in Worcester late Thursday night. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the Honey Dew Donuts at 99 Gold Star Blvd. The car went right through the building, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and shop. "The car...
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
2 police officers dead, 1 seriously injured in ambush shooting in Bristol, Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers died, and a third officer suffered serious injuries late Wednesday in a shooting after they were lured to a Bristol, Connecticut, residence by a fake 911 call. Bristol police received a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m. from a home on Redstone Hill...
One person injured in Jerad Drive fire in Ludlow
Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.
Two dead after shooting in Indian Orchard
Two people dead after shots were fired in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.
