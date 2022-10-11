Read full article on original website
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
Fire department responds to multi-vehicle crash in Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony
October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Student charged for bringing .38 caliber revolver and three rounds of ammo to school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old Centennial student has been charged after bringing a gun to school on Thursday. School staff discovered the gun when the student walked through a metal detector. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office charged the student with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons,...
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
