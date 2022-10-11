ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe

MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer.  They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Fire department responds to multi-vehicle crash in Maroa

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
MAROA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony

October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Semi crashes into house in central Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
WCIA

Champaign street closed for month-long construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
WCIA

8 displaced by Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special

URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield stabbing suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

