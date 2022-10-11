Read full article on original website
chambanamoms.com
Do ALL of Fall – in One Day and with One Hour of Driving
Do all of fall in one day, with just one hour total drive time — we’ve already planned the day, so all you have to do is pile the kids in the car and go!. Champaign-Urbana is overflowing with autumnal activities. Sometimes, that can be overwhelming. We’ve mapped out a perfect fall day for your family.
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
1043theparty.com
Lithia Boat Ramp at Lake Shelbyville Closed
Lithia Boat Ramp at Lake Shelbyville will be closed through Monday, October 17, 2022, for routine maintenance. If you plan on fishing, please use another ramp for now.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur City Council dedicates Preston Jackson Park in a ceremony
October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”
nowdecatur.com
Richland Community College Spring Registration Open October 17
October 12, 2022 – Richland Community College is days away from opening registration for the spring semester. Registration will open for current students, veterans, and the Basic Nurse Assistant course starting on Monday, October 17. It will open for new and returning students one week later on Monday, October 24. The last day to register is January 11 and classes will begin on January 17, 2023.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe
MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer. They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
chambanamoms.com
Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15
Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
prospectusnews.com
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
smilepolitely.com
I want to eat at BakeLab everyday
Have you been to BakeLab? It’s fantastic. I stopped by last week and picked up a few things: a strawberry mascarpone croissant, an orange macadamia danish, and a hot dog croissant ($5.95 each). Eclectic, I know. Photo by Jessica Hammie. When I ordered, the person behind the counter said...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC on Byers & Co
October 13, 2022 – Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Jody Hall and Andy Hynds of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about registration for next year, setting meetings with success coaches, financial aid, and options for veterans. Listen to the podcast now!
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
smilepolitely.com
Hear from three area superintendents on WILL tonight
A few weeks ago, the superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116 gathered at Illinois Public Media studios to record a discussion on challenges their schools are facing. That hour long discussion, It Takes a Village: A Look at Today's Leadership in Education, will be aired tonight on WILL-TV at 7 p.m. You will also find it on the Illinois Public Media YouTube channel, and the PBS Video app.
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
