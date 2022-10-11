ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Prep Football: Shady falls at Mingo

Red Jacket – Shady Spring fell 52-28 on the road at Mingo Central Friday night. Adam Richmond led the Tigers with 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while Brady Green and Cal Culicerto each threw a touchdown in the loss. Shady drops to 2-6 and will travel...
SHADY SPRING, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Football: Liberty stumbles against Logan

Glen Daniel – Liberty yielded the first 36 points of Friday’s contest to Logan, falling 36-14 to the Wildcats in Glen Daniel. Connor Bradford had a solid outing for the Raiders in the loss, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Burnette added 50 yards on 10 carries in the loss.
LOGAN, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Football: Davis and Cline lead Greenbrier East past Ripley

FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East scored 35 points in the opening half to roll past Ripley 47-8 Friday on Homecoming. Monquelle Davis threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Spartans (3-4) who hosts Parkersburg South next week. Ian Cline tallied 151 yards on...
RIPLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy