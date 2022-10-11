Read full article on original website
Prep Football: Shady falls at Mingo
Red Jacket – Shady Spring fell 52-28 on the road at Mingo Central Friday night. Adam Richmond led the Tigers with 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while Brady Green and Cal Culicerto each threw a touchdown in the loss. Shady drops to 2-6 and will travel...
High School Football Roundup: Bishop's gets the best of Escondido Charter
The backs and receivers get the glory, score the touchdowns and are seen on the highlights.
Prep Football: Liberty stumbles against Logan
Glen Daniel – Liberty yielded the first 36 points of Friday’s contest to Logan, falling 36-14 to the Wildcats in Glen Daniel. Connor Bradford had a solid outing for the Raiders in the loss, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Burnette added 50 yards on 10 carries in the loss.
Prep Football: Davis and Cline lead Greenbrier East past Ripley
FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East scored 35 points in the opening half to roll past Ripley 47-8 Friday on Homecoming. Monquelle Davis threw for 135 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Spartans (3-4) who hosts Parkersburg South next week. Ian Cline tallied 151 yards on...
