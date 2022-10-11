October 14, 2022- Community members gathered at Preston Jackson Park as Decatur City Council members and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe officially dedicated the park. “Mr. Jackson has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois,” Mayor Moore Wolfe said. “Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer. His talent was born and nurtured right here, his birth city, and this is where his legacy will reside for posterity. With Preston Jackson Park.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO