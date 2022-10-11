Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nature boys and nature girls got a chance to listen in on some of the environmental concerns that are affecting the Laredo community. After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College held its Environmental Summit of 2022 on Friday morning. Students from different high schools filled the Laredo...
kgns.tv
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
kgns.tv
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
kgns.tv
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes. In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer...
kgns.tv
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
kgns.tv
Laredoans discuss issues they want to see future mayor resolve
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With so many people eager to see who will take the helm of the Laredo mayoral seat, we asked the public what issues they consider to be most pressing. Marie Gonzalez says believes the water issue is one of the most important issues. “The community continues to...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
kgns.tv
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
kgns.tv
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
kgns.tv
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Film Society to screen documentary ‘Ricochet’ on Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society (LFS) wants you to join them for a screening of the documentary Ricochet on Sunday, October 16. The documentary follows the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of killing a woman in 2015. The Laredo Film...
kgns.tv
Webb County approves architectural services for fire station
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new fire station could be coming to south Webb County in the near future. During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, Webb County approved the architectural services for a future fire station that will be located in south Webb County. According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, this station...
kgns.tv
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.
