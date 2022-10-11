Read full article on original website
Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house
Herkimer, N.Y.-- From the outside, the ARC Herkimer Business Park seems like a normal building, but go down to the basement and you enter a world of thrills and chills. According to arc Herkimer’s public relations director Courtney Brown, it all started on a hill on Dolgeville. "One of...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift
UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
Stewart’s Shops opening new location in Schenectady
Stewart's Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.
Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Take a Magical Stroll Through Colored Trees on CNY Christmas Tree Farm
Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from. Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is...
Ribbon cutting to be held at Utica Academy of Science
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Academy of Science will hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 to celebrate a newly renovated gymnasium. The Academy provides support, challenges and opportunities for its students and says the new gym is almost as necessary as science labs and libraries nowadays. The gym will help to enrich the lives of their student while also keeping them active and healthy.
Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?
Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
Elf the Musical coming to The Stanley
UTICA, N.Y. – Elf the Musical is coming to the Stanley Theater for performances on Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theater box office, on Genesee Street. You can also visit ticketmaster.com or call 315-724-4000 to purchase your tickets.
New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday
Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Construction projects update
The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
National VFW commander visits Utica Center for Development
UTICA, N.Y. -- The National VFW Commander, Timothy Borland, visited the Utica Center for Development Wednesday, to take a tour of the facility with Senator, Joe Griffo and Mary Ann Buttenschon. Afterwards Borland said he was impressed with the facility and is on board with its mission. He says, the...
The City prepares for Thursday's storm
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica prepared for Thursday’s heavy rain and strong winds by checking and clearing ravines, culverts and storm drains. The city’s DPW Commissioner, Dave Short and his crews had a big job Thursday in preparation. They were worried about the wind blowing the leaves off of the trees and into catch basins, clogging them.
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica
No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica. "We feed them every night and the church is only a block away, so we let them shower, use the bathroom, do laundry and get clean clothes every day and we feed them," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church and the Morrow Warming Center.
