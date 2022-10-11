ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fly Creek, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fly Creek, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift

UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard#Antique#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Fly Creek Cider Mill#Millpond#Tourism Industry
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ribbon cutting to be held at Utica Academy of Science

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Academy of Science will hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 to celebrate a newly renovated gymnasium. The Academy provides support, challenges and opportunities for its students and says the new gym is almost as necessary as science labs and libraries nowadays. The gym will help to enrich the lives of their student while also keeping them active and healthy.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?

Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WKTV

Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Elf the Musical coming to The Stanley

UTICA, N.Y. – Elf the Musical is coming to the Stanley Theater for performances on Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theater box office, on Genesee Street. You can also visit ticketmaster.com or call 315-724-4000 to purchase your tickets.
UTICA, NY
Hot 99.1

New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday

Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
GUILDERLAND, NY
WKTV

Construction projects update

The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
ILION, NY
WKTV

National VFW commander visits Utica Center for Development

UTICA, N.Y. -- The National VFW Commander, Timothy Borland, visited the Utica Center for Development Wednesday, to take a tour of the facility with Senator, Joe Griffo and Mary Ann Buttenschon. Afterwards Borland said he was impressed with the facility and is on board with its mission. He says, the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

The City prepares for Thursday's storm

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica prepared for Thursday’s heavy rain and strong winds by checking and clearing ravines, culverts and storm drains. The city’s DPW Commissioner, Dave Short and his crews had a big job Thursday in preparation. They were worried about the wind blowing the leaves off of the trees and into catch basins, clogging them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica

No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica. "We feed them every night and the church is only a block away, so we let them shower, use the bathroom, do laundry and get clean clothes every day and we feed them," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church and the Morrow Warming Center.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy