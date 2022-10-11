ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1

By Ben Silver
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado and Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia chirped back and forth during the eighth inning of NLDS Game 1.

José Alvarado isn't the sort of player who hides his emotions, and after the incredible second half he had, why should he?

His emotions certainly haven't gotten in the way of his electric performance the past several months, and if anything, they aided Alvarado through his eighth inning shutdown appearance during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves .

When Alvarado came in to pitch at Truist Park in Atlanta, he requested some work done on the mound to prevent slipping. It's something fans of the Phillies have become used to; when Alvarado enters the game, expect a longer commercial break.

However, it drew the ire of Atlanta fans, and perhaps, one of their players too.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was a teammate of Alvarado's during the 2019 MLB season in Tampa Bay; the two Latin players shared a clubhouse and a common language, though that may have made it easier for Heredia to get under Alvarado's skin, chirping from the Braves' dugout on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , Alvarado heard someone yelling at him from the Braves dugout and identified the culprit as Heredia.

As expected, Alvarado, who's emotions run high, was a little upset. "Everybody thinks, I want to attack Alvarado, but right now, no one can change my mentality. Nobody. I’m focused," the Phillies reliever told Coffey. "When we come into the game, I come to hit the target. I don’t care who is hitting. Strike one, strike two and good luck."

Alvarado didn't clarify if he had responded directly to Heredia beyond telling him to be quiet. But he added that he believes Heredia needs more respect for the game and himself. The Phillies' reliever plans on speaking with his former teammate on Wednesday.

As of now, the situation seems contained, but in such a high pressure situation, tensions could boil over, especially if the underdog Phillies continue to upset the reigning champion Braves.

