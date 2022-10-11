I find it hard to believe those who have a firearm permit and those who work as a armed security guard or armored car guard has taking a 16-hour course and also has taken a firearm safety course which is all the same and qualify at the firing range still have to take a 16 hour course which cost $500 two or three hour firearm training and shooting range course to carry concealed which do not make sense a 16-hour firearm safety course and a 2 to 3 hour shooting range course it do not make sense when you need this course to actually carry on the job Suffolk County New York says this is the requirement when you have already taken the course where is the difference what would be the difference
the law does nothing to criminals as they obtain weapons illegal and carry them illegally. only hurts the legal lawful carring public. common sense really.
houchel doesn't care about safety. she care about removing guns from everyone including the law abiding. legal gun owners save 100k lives a year. must gun related crime is either suicide or illegal guns. nothing she is saying is based on fact or evidence, it's simply political. so with crime rates in the rise, people can no longer protect themselves!
Comments / 16