Bronx, NY

Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.
Wichita Eagle

Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit

It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger’s Offense to Show Up

Even as Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled over the past few seasons, he has continued to show up at important moments in the postseason. Bellinger followed up his MVP season of 2019 by batting .239 in 2020 with an OPS nearly 250 points lower than the previous year. In October of that year, he hit the game-winning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS to send L.A. to the World Series.
Wichita Eagle

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
