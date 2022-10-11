Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run
The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit
It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board
The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
Wichita Eagle
Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5
Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger’s Offense to Show Up
Even as Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled over the past few seasons, he has continued to show up at important moments in the postseason. Bellinger followed up his MVP season of 2019 by batting .239 in 2020 with an OPS nearly 250 points lower than the previous year. In October of that year, he hit the game-winning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS to send L.A. to the World Series.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall. After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, they've dropped the next two, and will now face a win or go home Game 4 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres. The Dodgers will have to win the next two games on Saturday and Sunday, or their season will be over.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
