Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run
The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board
The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4
The Dodgers have their backs against the wall. After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, they've dropped the next two, and will now face a win or go home Game 4 against Joe Musgrove and the Padres. The Dodgers will have to win the next two games on Saturday and Sunday, or their season will be over.
Follow along for The News Tribune live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS
Follow along for live updates from T-Mobile Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit
It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: ‘Huge’ Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
Kyle Pitts wasn't available last week to help the Atlanta Falcons avoid a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, a game marked by three quarters of offensive ineptitude, as Atlanta was shutout through the game's first 45 minutes. That's about to change. Pro Bowl tight end Kyle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
Wichita Eagle
Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?
The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
Wichita Eagle
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?. Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Legend Mutumbo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement on behalf of his family Saturday. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,”...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets
The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?
Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
Wichita Eagle
Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wichita Eagle
What’s Wrong with the Pistons
It has been a rough preseason to say the least for the Detroit Pistons. Dwane Casey’s young squad dropped to 0-4 with Thursday night’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111. The games haven’t been that close and the Pistons have trailed at all times in virtually each matchup.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta. In a statement, the NBA said that the...
NBA・
Comments / 0