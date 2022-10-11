ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run

The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lessons From the Blue Jays’ 2022 Playoff Exit

It doesn't take long after a crushing defeat for someone to quote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. "You won't win until you learn how to lose," the Laker legend coined. It wasn't uttered verbatim after the Blue Jays' demoralizing defeat in the Wild Card round, as lockers slowly emptied and suitcases filled, but the sentiment lingered. For the second year in a row, Toronto got a lesson in losing.
Wichita Eagle

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?

The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?. Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

NBA Legend Mutumbo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement on behalf of his family Saturday. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,”...
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?

Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

What’s Wrong with the Pistons

It has been a rough preseason to say the least for the Detroit Pistons. Dwane Casey’s young squad dropped to 0-4 with Thursday night’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111. The games haven’t been that close and the Pistons have trailed at all times in virtually each matchup.
DETROIT, MI

