ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt

On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Prichard, AL
Government
City
Prichard, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: What are the details of the marker concerning a lynching in Mobile?

At roughly 1:15 a.m. on the morning of January 23, 1909, a group of two dozen armed, masked men strolled into what was then called the New Jail at 104 Church Street and held a gun on a deputy to obtain the keys to the cells. A prisoner was taken by force out onto the street and dragged west. He was then shot three times and his corpse was left hanging from a tree opposite the city’s oldest Episcopal church.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prichard City Council
utv44.com

Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with deaf citizens

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile port workers set to strike next week as contract talks stall

A looming dock worker strike could slow down the Port of Mobile’s record-breaking year. Next week, if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight on October 20, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1410 will strike CSA Equipment Company, a stevedoring (unloading) provider at the port, after union membership voted not to accept CSA’s latest contract offer. Dock workers represented by Local 1410—about 800 people--will refuse to work with CSA, with very few exceptions.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD Fire & Life Safety Expo happening today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fall 2022 Fire & Life Safety Expo is happening today, October 14, at Langan Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15, 2022). This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance. FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues

The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy