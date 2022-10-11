Read full article on original website
Related
Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt
On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
utv44.com
Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
utv44.com
History made in Semmes as four officers sworn in for the city's first police department
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History was made in the city of Semmes. The first police officers for the city's new police department were sworn in Friday morning. The inaugural ceremony was supposed to take place months ago but due to supply chain issues it had to be postponed. "We're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: What are the details of the marker concerning a lynching in Mobile?
At roughly 1:15 a.m. on the morning of January 23, 1909, a group of two dozen armed, masked men strolled into what was then called the New Jail at 104 Church Street and held a gun on a deputy to obtain the keys to the cells. A prisoner was taken by force out onto the street and dragged west. He was then shot three times and his corpse was left hanging from a tree opposite the city’s oldest Episcopal church.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire Rescue Department crews respond to fire on Leroy Stevens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a two alarm fire. The fire is at the Peach Place Inn on the corner of Jeff Hamilton and Leroy Stevens Road. No word on any injuries or damage to the structure. --- Download...
utv44.com
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with deaf citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Mobile port workers set to strike next week as contract talks stall
A looming dock worker strike could slow down the Port of Mobile’s record-breaking year. Next week, if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight on October 20, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1410 will strike CSA Equipment Company, a stevedoring (unloading) provider at the port, after union membership voted not to accept CSA’s latest contract offer. Dock workers represented by Local 1410—about 800 people--will refuse to work with CSA, with very few exceptions.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD Fire & Life Safety Expo happening today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fall 2022 Fire & Life Safety Expo is happening today, October 14, at Langan Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15, 2022). This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to host gun violence roundtable with local, state officials
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In response to a double shooting at the Bellview Ballpark two weeks ago, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a roundtable event to address gun violence in the community. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies were called to Bellview Ballpark, where they found a 22-year-old dead and another injured. “This […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance. FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers. Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues
The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.
Comments / 0