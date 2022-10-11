Read full article on original website
Construction projects update
The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
Bassett Healthcare will receive funding to make improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), New York State Director for Rural Development, Brian Murray announced, Wednesday that the USDA is awarding more than $13 million in grants across rural New York and Bassett is on the list. Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, N.Y. will be receiving $229,071...
Griffo looking for community feedback on top issues in New York
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, is looking for feedback from his constituents on what they think are the top issues facing New Yorkers. Griffo launched an online survey so members of his district can share their views on the state’s taxes, spending, gun laws and crime. “I value the...
The DMV and New York State, crack down on underage drinking
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, Friday that more than 550 people received tickets during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification, used to purchase alcoholic beverages. The Operation Prevent enforcement campaign, focuses mainly on concert venues. DMV...
Utica DPW prepares for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain
UTICA, N.Y. -- Crews from Utica’s Department of Public Works were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout the afternoon and evening. The winds could cause leaves to clog catch basins which would create a higher risk of flooding in some areas. "We go...
Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
