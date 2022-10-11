Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
New city ordinance with stiffer penalties for ‘street takeovers’ in effect
A new city ordinance is now in place as of Friday to stop people from taking over city roads to do burnouts and doughnuts with their vehicles.
yukonprogressnews.com
Development planned on Yukon ballfield property
Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
News On 6
Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond
Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
blackchronicle.com
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR uncovered a secret plan for a new multi-million greenback governor’s mansion by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The Stitt household at present lives 20 miles away from the historic mansion which was constructed in 1927 and opened in 1928. They say after they first moved...
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
EMBARK Offering Free Health Fair In OKC
The fair runs until 1 p.m. Thursday, and will be held at the downtown transit center near Northwest 4th Street and North Hudson Avenue. The event will feature free immunizations, dental screenings, blood pressure checks and more.
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
News On 6
Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push
As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
kosu.org
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
News On 6
Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium
At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
