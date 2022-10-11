ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Development planned on Yukon ballfield property

Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond

Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push

As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable

With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium

At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
DEL CITY, OK

