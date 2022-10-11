Read full article on original website
WKTV
Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house
Herkimer, N.Y.-- From the outside, the ARC Herkimer Business Park seems like a normal building, but go down to the basement and you enter a world of thrills and chills. According to arc Herkimer’s public relations director Courtney Brown, it all started on a hill on Dolgeville. "One of...
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta welcomed its 9th president in school history
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Friday was Inauguration Day at SUNY Oneonta and the college welcomed its 9th president in school history. Dr. Alberto Cardelle, who spent a decade working in health care with the World Health Organization,. started the position about a month ago, but was officially sworn into the role...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
WKTV
Ribbon cutting to be held at Utica Academy of Science
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Academy of Science will hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 to celebrate a newly renovated gymnasium. The Academy provides support, challenges and opportunities for its students and says the new gym is almost as necessary as science labs and libraries nowadays. The gym will help to enrich the lives of their student while also keeping them active and healthy.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
WKTV
Elf the Musical coming to The Stanley
UTICA, N.Y. – Elf the Musical is coming to the Stanley Theater for performances on Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theater box office, on Genesee Street. You can also visit ticketmaster.com or call 315-724-4000 to purchase your tickets.
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
WKTV
National VFW commander visits Utica Center for Development
UTICA, N.Y. -- The National VFW Commander, Timothy Borland, visited the Utica Center for Development Wednesday, to take a tour of the facility with Senator, Joe Griffo and Mary Ann Buttenschon. Afterwards Borland said he was impressed with the facility and is on board with its mission. He says, the...
WKTV
The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift
UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
WKTV
Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
WKTV
A 'Funny Fashion Show' shown at Acacia Village allows residents to get creative
UTICA, N.Y. -- The residents of Acacia Village held a “Funny Fashion Show” Wednesday, featuring homemade Halloween costumes. Residents of the Masonic Care Community had fun getting creative and having some fun, just in time for the Halloween season. The show was not just for fun though it...
Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York
Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
WKTV
Engineering Wars 2022
BOCES P-TECH Students from Albany to Syracuse gathered at Innovare in Rome to compete in the 2nd Annual Engineering Wars. OCM P-TECH Principal Erica Schoff says it’s a competition that challenges students to use their minds collectively to accomplish a given task. "Our students are going to be creating...
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
localsyr.com
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
WKTV
An unusual partnership gives back to our nations overseas troops
UTICA, N.Y. -- An unusual team is working together this 2022, holiday season to make sure our nation's troops overseas, have some of the comforts of home. The Utica Comets, The Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, Local American Legions and VFW and the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority are partnering with Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon to collect snacks and non-perishable items for the men and women of the New York National Guard, who will be serving overseas this holiday season.
