ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky

Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight.  Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky.  Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
LEXINGTON, KY
whopam.com

College Sports Recap/Preview

>Vols, Wildcats, Tigers, Commodores All Play Tomorrow. (Knoxville, TN) — The Vols, Wildcats, Tigers and Commodores are all playing tomorrow in college football action. Number eight Tennessee welcomes the number one ranked team in the nation, Alabama, to Knoxville tomorrow night. Number 22 Kentucky hosts 17th ranked Mississippi State while 4-and-2 Memphis heads to Greenville to play 3-and-3 East Carolina. Vanderbilt is 3-and-3 and will look to upset Georgia on the road. The Bulldogs are the second ranked team in the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Colonels Fail to Fight Off Spartans

Just their third true road trip this season, the Colonels mounted up and road for South Warren. It ended with them still looking for their first district win. A 52-14 final, South Warren did what was expected of them and handled the team that, again, had not been in a road environment since September 9th.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Murray, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
middlesboronews.com

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Local high school football teams push toward postseason

With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th. The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.
UNION CITY, TN
whopam.com

HS Football Preview/Schedule

After a week off The Hopkinsville Tigers are back in action tonight as they travel to Murray to battle The Calloway Co. Lakers. Both the Tigers and Lakers are looking for their first district win of the season. Hopkinsville is 2 and 5 on the year while Calloway Co. is 0-7.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Riggs
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Florida Atlantic#Racers#Missouri State#The Southeastern Conferen
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
whopam.com

Consolidation, test scores discussed at school board League debate

Consolidation, test scores and taxes made up a good chunk of the discussion during the League of Women Voters debate forum between the candidates running for Christian County School Board in District 5. Incumbent Tom Bell and challenger Dan Mason went head-to-head on those topics and numerous others, with plenty...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
whopam.com

West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate

The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck

Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy