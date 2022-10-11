Read full article on original website
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
whopam.com
College Sports Recap/Preview
>Vols, Wildcats, Tigers, Commodores All Play Tomorrow. (Knoxville, TN) — The Vols, Wildcats, Tigers and Commodores are all playing tomorrow in college football action. Number eight Tennessee welcomes the number one ranked team in the nation, Alabama, to Knoxville tomorrow night. Number 22 Kentucky hosts 17th ranked Mississippi State while 4-and-2 Memphis heads to Greenville to play 3-and-3 East Carolina. Vanderbilt is 3-and-3 and will look to upset Georgia on the road. The Bulldogs are the second ranked team in the country.
Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State
Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.
whopam.com
Colonels Fail to Fight Off Spartans
Just their third true road trip this season, the Colonels mounted up and road for South Warren. It ended with them still looking for their first district win. A 52-14 final, South Warren did what was expected of them and handled the team that, again, had not been in a road environment since September 9th.
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville picks up first district win of the season at Calloway Co.
The Hopkinsville Tigers improve to 3 and 5 on the season with a 49 to 6 win over Calloway Co. on Friday night. The Tigers used a strong ground game to defeat the Lakers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrap-up…. The Tigers are back in action Thursday night...
thunderboltradio.com
Local high school football teams push toward postseason
With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th. The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.
whopam.com
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a week off The Hopkinsville Tigers are back in action tonight as they travel to Murray to battle The Calloway Co. Lakers. Both the Tigers and Lakers are looking for their first district win of the season. Hopkinsville is 2 and 5 on the year while Calloway Co. is 0-7.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WBKO
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
whopam.com
Consolidation, test scores discussed at school board League debate
Consolidation, test scores and taxes made up a good chunk of the discussion during the League of Women Voters debate forum between the candidates running for Christian County School Board in District 5. Incumbent Tom Bell and challenger Dan Mason went head-to-head on those topics and numerous others, with plenty...
whopam.com
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
