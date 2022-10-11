ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville medical device maker’s merger will create a $700 million-a-year company

By Paul O’Donnell The Dallas Morning News
Buy Now Orthofix expects the merger with SeaSpine to create a $700 million-a-year medical technology firm. Orthofix/Orthofix.com

Lewisville-based Orthofix will merge with a California firm to form a medical device maker with combined revenue of nearly $700 million and products distributed in 68 countries.

The all-stock deal with SeaSpine, a Carlsbad-based company that makes spinal and orthopedics devices, is expected to close early next year. The combined firm, which will be named at closing, will be headquartered in Lewisville with offices in Carlsbad and Verona, Italy.

