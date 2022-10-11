Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to Postseason Play as Important Catalyst to LA Offense

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy redefined his batting stroke to help up his game

You don't have to look very far to look at an up-and-down season with Dodgers infielder Max Muncy being that exact definition. Muncy learned to change his batting and worked on his mental health to help bring back his confidence, but towards the end of the season he went back into his slump.

In contrast to Cody Bellinger , Muncy went backwards right before the start of the postseason. His roster spot didn't seem to be in jeopardy, but this is a tough way to go entering the postseason.

In his last 11 games, Muncy has gotten just two hits with one RBI although he has reached base 11 times during that span. Muncy is finding ways to give the Dodgers opportunities to score which gave Dave Roberts the confidence to keep him as a catalyst (quotes via Jack Harris , Los Angeles Times).

“He’s kind of right there in the middle of things,” manager Dave Roberts said. “If he’s slugging or getting on base or getting hits, that just makes the bottom part of the order and the top part of the order that much better.”



Muncy makes his presence known and he only needs to do just enough to keep the Dodgers afloat. With the power of the Dodgers batting order and the strength of the Dodgers pitching unit, Muncy fits right in.

If Muncy can continue finding ways to help the Dodgers get points on the board, or atleast put himself in position for opportunities, the sky truly becomes the limit for this team.