Treats come early

Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, Journal food and dining editor.

I thought I'd start with a story of how news is reported in The Journal.

On Friday afternoon, I got an email from a company representing Yelp, the crowd-sourcing review website. They do an annual survey of popular restauants nationally. It's always welcome news when a Rhode Island restaurant, or two, makes their lists.

This time, Yelp was planning to release "Best 100 Places to Eat in New England." They reached out to me with the news that the No. 1 restaurant was in Rhode Island. Would I respect their embargo of midnight Oct. 11 to report the news?

My editor agreed. I answered back to Yelp and awaited more details.

I thought about what restaurants have been on the Yelp lists previously and came up with two possibilities for No. 1: Matunuck Oyster Bar or Los Andes. Both have been on Yelp lists.

But the restaurant turned out to be Jayd Buns in South Kingstown. I had heard good things about this place that opened at the end of 2019. They serve takeout only, and I hadn't been there yet.

I searched on their website and Facebook page and found an email. I reached out to owner Joe Parisi saying I wanted to do a story. He was thrilled.

The restaurant has a great story. His wife grew up in China and missed her food when she moved here to marry him. She began cooking the food and doing it well. Then, when they decided to open a restaurant, she went back to take classes in her hometown in China.

Joe was even more thrilled an hour after I first reached out to him when Yelp told him the news. I hadn't said anything, not wanting to ruin the surprise.

We shared some questions and answers via email, and then made plans to chat on Sunday. I asked Joe to share some of the fine photos I saw on their Facebook page.

I wrote my story, and though Monday was taken as a vacation day by most of my newsroom colleagues, editor Eryn Dion edited my story and set it to publish at 12:01 Tuesday morning.

It turns out both Matunuck Oyster and Los Andes were on the list, too, as were eight more restaurants. In fact, Matunuck was No. 10, so South Kingstown had two restaurants in the top 10. Bravo, South County.

I'm not alone in loving these early fall days, right?

I adore all the fall colors, not just on the trees, but everywhere else, too. They really started to pop in northern New England last weekend. I have to fight the urge to stop the car everywhere to take photos.

I found strands of lights with green, yellow and orange at CVS, and I put them on my grapevine wreath. The past few years I've done very dark purple for the Halloween season, but I think this trio of colors looks nice for a change.

I made my first batch of Italian Wedding Soup from my favorite Au Bon Pain recipe for company. I'm loving the leftovers.

And I enjoyed an outstanding weekend of Major League Baseball viewing for the crazy first round of the playoffs. I can't ever remember seeing two teams go into the 15th inning 0-0, but did on Saturday.

Being a baseball fan, I love the playoffs even if my team isn't in it. Sure, it would be more fun, but I'm happy for fans in San Diego, Seattle and Philadelphia, who are getting to root for their teams in October.

Things to do in October

I also love all the fun things there are to do in the fall. There are art festivals and food festivals, spooky parties and Northeast Styleweek is on Friday at the Capital Grille.

Tonight is the Taste of Thayer with the street closed on College Hill, so guests can sit on picnic tables and enjoy the food and retail therapy. Purchase all tickets online at thayerstreetpvd.com . Find more details on the event here .

The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky evening for costumed visitors at Halloween at The Breakers on Friday, Oct. 28. It's for all ages, and family friendly with tickets only $10. There are two entry times, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You will walk through 10 rooms decorated for Halloween. They inlcude the Great Hall, Dining Room, Library, Billiard Room and Morning Room. Toys and treats will be handed out at six stations throughout the house, and there will be a photo station where families can freeze their fun on film or phone.

Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry.

Find a link to get tickets here.

And then comes November

I know I'm a bit partial, but Critic's Choice will be the signature event of November in Rhode Island. The Journal invited more than 100 of my favorite food and drink businesses, and already more than 40 of them have committed to bringing their best to the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Nov. 17.

Here are the newest additions to our lineup.

Jaswell Farm will be there, no doubt with their fabulous apple cider doughnuts and cider. I've missed seeing this family during the pandemic.

Persimmon will be there, as will Kin Southern Table + Bar, CAV, Sarto, Talullah's Taqueria and Mare Rooftop, all from Providence. Cranston's Chaska will be there with their Indian cusine and Pat's Italian from Johnston will be in the house. Ten Rocks Bar and Tapas will bring their Cape Verdean cuisine from Pawtucket, and Sweet Marie's Tea House will make their first appearance from their darling restaurant in Wickford. Sons of Liberty will be there with their award-winning spirits, whiskey and Chair 2 Light Beer.

About half the tickets for the event have been sold. The price goes up Nov. 1. For now it's $65. You can get $5 off using the promo code FLAVOR. For all the details and to purchase tickets, click here .

I can't wait to see you all there.

Halloween candy choices

Though Halloween has changed a bit since my kids were young, we still get plenty of trick or treaters in our neighborhood. I haven't bought anything yet.

The past few years, I have bought Utz pretzels that come in little bags. I was operating under the worry that if no kids come, that was the least offensive snack for my husband to eat.

But now that I know the kids will come, I'm trying to decide on what chocolates to buy. I know there will be a little leftover, so I'm thinking about M & Ms, which are my daughter's favorite. Or should I get Nestle Crunch, my favorite?

A marketing startup named My Telescope yesterday announced new data highlighting the most searched for candy brands by state. They project that Snickers takes the hearts of 23 out of 50 states, making Snickers almost half the country's go-to-candy bar.

KitKat and Hershey are a distant second and third. KitKat takes 6 states while Hershey’s takes 5.

Rhode Island apparently favors Hershey's Chocolate Bar. That's the candy bar most searched here. Baby Ruth is the least searched.

New breakfast spot in Edgewood

When a longtime neighborhood restaurant closes, there's always a lot of collective angst for what is lost. But, sometimes a new restaurant moves in that fills the void in a wonderful way.

All Favorites Cafe in Edgewood is just that place. It is where JP Spoonems was for 40 years.

Here's my story on this most interesting couple running a restaurant in their neighborhood.

