Hugh Jackman tops new list of most popular Australians - beating the likes of Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hugh Jackman is Australia's most popular celebrity, according to a poll of 5,000 people by marketing agency Talent Corp.

The Greatest Showman star, 53, beat out the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Nicole Kidman to take out the top spot.

The New York-based actor had a +73 rating in the 'Overall Talent' category, suggesting the majority of respondents had a positive view of Jackman.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, placed second with a score of +63.

Next on the list was Nicole Kidman (+52) and Margot Robbie (+47) coming in third and fourth respectively.

Newly retired tennis player Ash Barty ranked fifth with a score of +46.

Most popular overall talent list 2022

1) Hugh Jackman, +73

2) Chris Hemsworth, +61

3) Nicole Kidman, +52

4) Margot Robbie, +47

5) Ash Barty, +46

6) Hamish Blake, +43

7) Liam Hemsworth, +43

8) Cate Blanchett, +43

9) Eric Bana, +42

10) Michael Caton, +41

Meanwhile, Lego Masters host Hamish Blake came in sixth (+43) while Liam Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett took out seventh and eighth place.

Rounding out the list is Hollywood actor Eric Bana and The Castle star Michael Caton, who came in at ninth and tenth.

The list was made in conjunction with Talent Corp and Lewers Research, which polled awareness and attitudes towards celebrities.

The 5,000 voters were asked about 300 different celebrities and invited to give personal commentary about the stars.

The index is calculated by subtracting the proportion of people who disliked a personality from those who liked or loved them.

It gives a score ranging from from -100, which is 'universally disliked', through to +100, which is considered 'universally liked'.

Jackman regularly tops lists of most-loved Australians in public life, including in a 2019 poll by Bastion Collective.

Bastion Collective CEO Jack Watts said part of Hugh's appeal was his 'wholesome' public image.

'He really presents as extremely professionals, wholesome, with good Aussie values and widely respected as a good family man,' he said.

