West Salem, WI

Salem Lodge donates fire suppression tool to West Salem and Bangor

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — Bangor and West Salem Police Departments are receiving a state-of-the-art device meant for putting out small fires.

The “Fire Suppression Tool” is portable and can easily fit in first responders’ trunks and it can dramatically reduce fire damage with the simple technique of “pull a pin and throw it in.”

Lodge members say that the small device is actually a pretty big deal.

“You can put it out with no water, no nothing else, it doesn’t deplete the oxygen, totally safe for anyone within the building,” said Salem Lodge #125 Secretary Lester Hanson.

The Freemasons of West Salem hosted a ceremony to present the donation Tuesday at 6 p.m.

LA CROSSE, WI
