5 tips to improve fire safety around your home

(BPT) - Take advantage of National Fire Prevention Month

Did you know you and your family might only have two minutes to escape from a fire in your home? Because fires can start and spread quickly, it’s important to take steps to prevent fires from starting, learn about fire safety in the home and develop an escape plan.

For Fire Prevention Month, take time to bolster safety measures and help protect your loved ones from fire and other threats.

Here are a few tips to help improve fire safety around your home from The Home Depot.

1. Install smoke alarms

You should install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including:

Kitchen

Every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas

Living area

Garage and/or workshop

If you don’t have smoke alarms, you need to cover more areas of your home or your alarms are more than 10 years old, one great option is the Kidde 10 Year Worry-Free Smoke Detector. This device operates on a 10-year, sealed, tamper-resistant lithium battery, using ionization sensor technology to alert you to invisible fire particles, even during power outages. An internal timer alerts you to replace the detector after 10 years. If you're using a traditional battery-powered alarm, make sure you test it every month, replace batteries at least once a year and replace smoke alarm devices every 10 years.

2. Place fire extinguishers throughout the home

While escaping the house during a fire is vital, it is possible to stop very small fires, such as on your stovetop, from getting out of control. Put fire extinguishers on each level of your home, near fire-prone areas like kitchens, fireplaces, garages or workshops.

Consider a Kidde Full Home Fire Extinguisher with Hose, Easy Mount Bracket and Strap for use in a garage, workshop or shed. Lightweight and durable, this fire extinguisher's flexible, extended hose makes it easy to aim, and the clear instruction label shows the steps to operate it safely. Replace fire extinguishers every 12 years or after use.

It’s important to remember that fire extinguishers are only one element of a complete fire survival plan. Use your extinguisher only to keep a small self-contained fire from growing, only when the room is not filled with smoke, or to create a safe pathway out of the home.

3. Develop and practice a home fire escape plan

To make sure your family is prepared for emergencies, it’s crucial to create a home fire escape plan for your household — which includes designating two exits from every room.

Once the plan is in place, practice your fire drill twice a year and review tips on how to prevent fires with family members. Your plan should designate a clear meeting place at a safe distance from your home.

4. Assign roles to each resident

Within the plan, each family member or resident of the home should be assigned responsibilities in the case of a fire. For example, one member could be responsible for ensuring all infants and small children are accounted for when evacuating, while another member could be tasked with directing any guests toward pre-approved exits. Once everyone is safely outside of the home, designate someone to ensure all parties remain outside of the home and another to call 911.

5. Protect your home and loved ones beyond fire risks

Once you’ve taken these steps to safeguard against fire hazards, you can also bolster protection from other risks, like carbon monoxide (CO). A great tool to help protect loved ones from multiple dangers is the combination Kidde SMART Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor. This all-in-one smart home safety device integrates smoke and CO detection with indoor air quality monitoring. A built-in air quality sensor measures levels of temperature, humidity and Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) — harmful chemicals in the air that can impact health — plus mold risk notification, which alerts you when humidity levels are high enough to be conducive to mold growth, with recommended steps to remedy the situation.

Ready to protect your home?

In honor of National Fire Prevention Month, The Home Depot is offering up to 30% off on select fire safety equipment in select stores through October. The Home Depot offers buy online and pickup in-store for all the above products, along with secure storage locker pickup for fast and convenient shopping, giving you peace of mind as quickly as possible.

Visit HomeDepot.com/firesafetyevent to learn more.