ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tasty, easy-to-prep recipes for weeknight meals or weekend tailgating

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago

(BPT) - Do you love having the whole gang over on weekends to tailgate and watch the game, or maybe you’re just looking for new and delicious dinner recipes that are easy to prep? Either way, you’re in luck. SeaPak makes meal time — or snack time — much less of a hassle with a variety of tasty and no-fuss seafood options. From fan-favorite Popcorn Shrimp and restaurant-quality Calamari to juicy Butterfly Shrimp and new savory Southern-Style Jumbo Shrimp — all of these mouth-watering SeaPak dishes can be ready to eat in just minutes.

Whether using a conventional oven, toaster oven or air fryer for meal prep, each of these selections offers a quick and craveable way to include more delicious seafood in your weekly meal plans, just in time for National Seafood Month in October. From nachos to sliders and more, SeaPak helps keep your crew happy with restaurant quality seafood at home.

Perfect nachos for game day

Check out this recipe, inspired by the bold flavors you love in buffalo wings, together with the irresistible crunch of tortilla chips. It’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

Buffalo Shrimp Nachos

10 minutes prep time, 15 minutes cook time

Ingredients

2 (9-ounce) packages SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

1/2 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s)

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 package tortilla chips (9-12 ounces)

1 (10-ounce) container white queso, heated according to package directions

Blue cheese dressing

1 green onion, sliced

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp according to package directions, 13-14 minutes.

While the shrimp bake, combine the wing sauce, butter and Worcestershire sauce in a medium saucepan over medium heat until the butter melts.

Arrange half of the tortilla chips in a single layer in a serving dish. Top with half of the queso. Repeat with more chips and queso. Arrange the shrimp over the tortillas and drizzle the chips with wing sauce. Drizzle blue cheese dressing over the nachos and garnish with green onion.

Makes 6-8 servings.

Sliders your whole family — and friends — will cheer

These sliders are the perfect size for little hands to hang onto — or for holding in one hand while tailgating with your friends. These will soon become a family favorite, as they’re full of tasty marinara sauce, melty cheese and vibrant basil.

Shrimp Parmesan Sliders

5 minutes prep time, 14 minutes cook time

Ingredients

1 (9-ounce) package SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

1 cup marinara sauce

3 slices mozzarella cheese, each cut into 4 squares

10 to 12 slider buns

10 to 12 fresh basil leaves

Directions

Heat oven to 425 F. Bake shrimp according to package directions, 13-14 minutes.

Heat marinara sauce in a small saucepan. Spoon a little marinara (about 1 tablespoon) on the shrimp and top with the cheese slices. Bake 1 more minute until the cheese is melted.

Spoon marinara sauce on the bottom buns. Top with the shrimp, a basil leaf, more marinara and the bun tops.

Makes 5-6 servings.

No time to cook? No problem.

You can make meals and entertaining even easier by cooking Popcorn Shrimp or Calamari, then serving them with your favorite dipping sauces for family or guests to choose from — try marinara sauce, mayo-based dip (add Sriracha for some kick!), Greek yogurt with citrus and chili, or a lemony aioli. Southern-Style Jumbo Shrimp even comes with a sweet mustard barbeque sauce that’s sure to be a big hit. If you don’t have time to whip up a dipping sauce from scratch, there are plenty of options at your local grocery store.

Visit SeaPak.com for more recipes and entertaining inspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Proof

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking

This hot Cheesy Crab Dip is hearty, savory, and tasty! This easy recipe will make every party or game night even more exciting and your guests will love it for sure. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
skinnytaste.com

Quick Black Beans Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. How to cook the easiest canned black beans in 20 minutes! This recipe transforms a can of black beans into a flavor-packed side dish or meatless meal. Quick Black Beans Recipe. I always have sofrito in my freezer in ice...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melted Cheese#Blue Cheese#Tailgate#Tailgating#Food Drink#Seapak#Butterfly Shrimp#National Seafood Month#Buffalo Shrimp Nachos
Surprise Independent

Scare Up a Sweet, Thrilling Treat

(Family Features) For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this Halloween, gather your family around the cauldron to create a sweet, spooky dessert. Tricks and treats may provide thrills, but a homemade concoction can be the star of your hauntingly happy evening. This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and...
RECIPES
Surprise Independent

Cheers To A Delightful Halloween

(NAPSI)—If you’re like two out of every three Americans, according to National Retail Federation statistics, you’re ready to find some fun this Halloween. One way may be to invite friends over to watch scary movies, tell ghost stories or admire each others’ costumes (more than half of American adults tend to dress up for Halloween) and serve a delicious, scary-looking drink designed for grown-up Halloween celebrants.
MUSIC
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Surprise Independent

Age Gracefully with These Dietitian-Recommended Foods

(BPT) - Graceful aging is about enjoying a long and healthy life, full of time spent doing the things we enjoy with the people we love. It’s about quality of life just as much as longevity. While aging may not be top of mind, it’s never too early (or late) to take charge of your health. In fact, the sooner you begin to maximize your health through lifestyle change, the greater your chances of preventing chronic diseases, like cancer and diabetes, that may threaten your ability to live life to the fullest.
FITNESS
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy