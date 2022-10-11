Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Talks Halstead's Absence And 'Complicated' New Episode For Torres
Chicago P.D. brought back Benjamin Levy Aguilar as a series regular for Season 10 , after he made a splash as a guest star in Season 9 as Officer Torres partnered up with Detective Halstead. Following Halstead's game-changing departure last week, Torres is about to get the spotlight on the long-running drama when a shocking murder takes place in his own neighborhood. The new star spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s on the way, including Torres’ place in Intelligence after Halstead left.
Not only was Torres partnered with Halstead in his Season 9 appearance (available streaming with a Peacock subscription ), but Jesse Lee Soffer’s character brought him into Intelligence in Season 10 when they needed his particular set of skills. With “Donde Vives” as the episode airing on October 12, Torres will have to work a very big case without his first mentor on hand. Benjamin Levy Aguilar explained how Halstead’s decision to return to the army affects Torres, saying:
Torres may not have had a ton of time with Intelligence before his big episode on October 12, but a lot of his development came via his interactions with Halstead. The character evidently won’t forget what he learned from the detective during their time in the same unit, and what it meant for Halstead to take him in. Aguilar continued:
While all signs point toward the rest of the team welcoming him into their midst (and they haven’t had a new member since Rojas back in Season 7 ), Torres is coming into a group of cops who have all been working together going back to Season 5, when Tracy Spiridakos joined as a series regular. Between all the existing bonds and the aftermath of Halstead leaving, it’s easy to imagine why Torres might keep to himself somewhat.
So, what happens when the new guy who can keep to himself finds his personal life involved in an investigation? “Donde Vives” will require Torres to investigate a shocking murder in his own neighborhood, and the promo makes it clear that the stakes are sky-high. Benjamin Levy Aguilar opened up about how tricky the situation will be for Torres as the new man in Intelligence:
Although only the episode will show for sure, Torres seems to be on the verge of learning something that the veterans of Intelligence have all figured out by now: working in this unit can have a negative impact on families. The character explained back in Season 9 that he lives with his mom, so it may backfire if he brings his work home with him… or brings his work to his own neighborhood. Benjamin Levy Aguilar shared that a “beautiful moment” is on the way between mother and son that gives a window into his personal life:
Viewers will get to see Torres and his mom speaking in Spanish for what will be a “beautiful scene.” Chicago P.D. does often include phrases of Spanish and – as Aguilar noted – Spanglish, but not full scenes involving a series regular. When I noted that the use of Spanish on network TV is more often here and there rather than full conversations, the actor (who was born and raised in Guatemala) responded:
Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s comments about getting to speak Spanish for a primetime NBC TV show actually echo what Chicago Fire ’s Joe Minoso said at the end of last season, and suggest that viewers will get to know Torres better by the end of “Donde Vives.” We can just hope that both the cop and his mom are okay by the time that the final credits roll after the case takes place in their neighborhood!
See what Chicago P.D. has in store for Torres in the next new episode on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Chicago Fire (which recently delivered a major tragedy ) at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med (which just escalated a conflict ) at 8 p.m. If you’re still mourning the loss of Halstead, you can go on a blast to the past with our picks for Chicago P.D. ’s top Upstead moments !
Comments / 0