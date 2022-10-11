ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adin, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Adin, CA
State
California State
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Squatting#Goose#Horse#Christian
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Man Arrested for Narcotics Possession After Midnight Traffic Stop

A Susanville Police Officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation at around midnight Friday and wound up arresting the man on a litany of charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun by a felon. The man was also wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Plumas County.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
FOX Reno

What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?

In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
FLORIDA STATE
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California

OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
justpene50

The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley

According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy