Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
SFGate
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, attacked fellow inmate Terence Coleman, 51, at High Desert State Prison,...
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
News Channel Nebraska
California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
krcrtv.com
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Man Arrested for Narcotics Possession After Midnight Traffic Stop
A Susanville Police Officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation at around midnight Friday and wound up arresting the man on a litany of charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun by a felon. The man was also wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Plumas County.
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance
Man accused of kidnapping and murdering four California family members, told a judge he needs more time to find a lawyer. KSEE's Esteban Reynoso reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
FOX Reno
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California
OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
