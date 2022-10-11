Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Drivers Too Trusting of Semi-Autonomous Technology, IIHS Says
A survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety claims drivers regularly abuse semi-autonomous driving systems. With hundreds of GM Super Cruise, Tesla Autopilot, and Nissan ProPilot users surveyed, many users said they would perform non-driving tasks while using the system, with some being locked out due to driver inaction.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driven: The Kia Sportage Hybrid Is the Best Option
We drove the standard 2023 Kia Sportage and the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid. The hybrid advantages are massive. The post Driven: The Kia Sportage Hybrid Is the Best Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Lexus RX SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Lexus RX SUV years are 2018 and 2009, but the 2019 Lexus RX has lower reviews than usual. The post The Best Used Lexus RX SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
4 factors to consider when shopping for your first electric car
It’s finally time. You’ve decided to make the switch and join the zero-emission club. Buying your first electric car comes with a whole new experience. Once you feel the instant torque, upgraded technology, and smoother drive, you will never go back. Now the question becomes how do you choose which electric car to buy? Here are a few factors to consider.
electrek.co
New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas
What appears to be either new Tesla Cybertruck bodies or prototypes were spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. The Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to launch ever. Tesla is estimated to have a backlog of over 1 million reservations for the electric pickup truck, which means that there are a lot of eyes on the vehicle program and people are trying to track progress toward production.
electrek.co
Ford electric vehicles, including F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, used to make a movie
Ford’s electric vehicles are being put to good use, you know, other than saving the planet from harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Since launching, they have been used as power sources during devastating disasters like hurricanes and floods. Now, Ford reports its electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning truck and E-transit van, are being put to work for another kind of use – making a movie.
electrek.co
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Kia Sorento HEV: All-New SX-P Range-Topper
The 2023 Kia HEV has went through numerous changes. One change is adding the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid SX-P. The post 2023 Kia Sorento HEV: All-New SX-P Range-Topper appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0