ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Drivers Too Trusting of Semi-Autonomous Technology, IIHS Says

A survey conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety claims drivers regularly abuse semi-autonomous driving systems. With hundreds of GM Super Cruise, Tesla Autopilot, and Nissan ProPilot users surveyed, many users said they would perform non-driving tasks while using the system, with some being locked out due to driver inaction.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Tesla Autopilot#Iihs#Tesla Cars#Vehicles#Gm#Nissan Propilot#Super Cruise
electrek.co

4 factors to consider when shopping for your first electric car

It’s finally time. You’ve decided to make the switch and join the zero-emission club. Buying your first electric car comes with a whole new experience. Once you feel the instant torque, upgraded technology, and smoother drive, you will never go back. Now the question becomes how do you choose which electric car to buy? Here are a few factors to consider.
CARS
electrek.co

New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas

What appears to be either new Tesla Cybertruck bodies or prototypes were spotted at Gigafactory Texas ahead of the start of production. The Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to launch ever. Tesla is estimated to have a backlog of over 1 million reservations for the electric pickup truck, which means that there are a lot of eyes on the vehicle program and people are trying to track progress toward production.
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Ford electric vehicles, including F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, used to make a movie

Ford’s electric vehicles are being put to good use, you know, other than saving the planet from harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Since launching, they have been used as power sources during devastating disasters like hurricanes and floods. Now, Ford reports its electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning truck and E-transit van, are being put to work for another kind of use – making a movie.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan

Comments / 0

Community Policy