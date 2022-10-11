Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks Ex Dikembe Mutombo Battling Brain Tumor
Dikembe Mutombo spent a single season with the New York Knicks toward the end of his career.
Jalen Brunson just finished an incredibly promising Knicks preseason
After dropping 27 points in Friday’s win over the Wizards, Jalen Brunson gave Knicks fans plenty of reasons to be hopeful for the upcoming season.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta. In a statement, the NBA said that the...
NBA・
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett
Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:17 p.m. EDT
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night. The Phillies lead 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home Saturday. The Phillies scored six runs in the third inning to turn the game into a rout. Hoskins was in a 1-for-19 postseason slump when he homered off Braves rookie Spencer Strider. Harper followed with his second postseason homer. Aaron Nola allowed one unearned run to pick up the win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy.
Comments / 0