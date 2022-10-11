Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night. The Phillies lead 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home Saturday. The Phillies scored six runs in the third inning to turn the game into a rout. Hoskins was in a 1-for-19 postseason slump when he homered off Braves rookie Spencer Strider. Harper followed with his second postseason homer. Aaron Nola allowed one unearned run to pick up the win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO