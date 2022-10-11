Read full article on original website
Johnstown plans for growth, builds new water tower
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Johnstown is a community of about 5,000 residents. It used to be considered a village but is now labeled a city. Jack Liggett, Johnstown’s city manager, said he knows more growth is coming. “We're looking bigger and bigger. Someone said that quote, you know, think...
Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
Fairfield County Fair Art Show becomes a family tradition
LANCASTER, Ohio — Laura Wersell has participated in the Fairfield County Fair since she was a young girl, and now she continues the tradition with her family. “We were looking for something that we could do, we would be able to show at the fair as a family,” said Laura Wersell, a Lancaster resident.
