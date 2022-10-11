ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark,wi
3d ago

This tolken candidate has been in politics for 11 years and has done nothing. He will say anything to get you to vote for him. You will not get what you think your gonna get.

ImpacedSt00l
4d ago

Who cares this country has a hell of a lot more important problems other than totally preventable abortions.

George Farr
2d ago

i,am confused he is running to represent are state at a federal seat in DC how can he change abortion laws when the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide not the federal government 🤔

