Citrus County Chronicle
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery.
