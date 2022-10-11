Some news and notes for fall sports

Fleming County’s Lexi Williams and the Lady Panthers made program history on Monday with their 20th win. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

With fall sports nearing an end and some already coming to an end, here’s a look at what’s going on around the area.

LADY PANTHERS VOLLEYBALL MAKES HISTORY

After their 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-7) victory over West Carter on Monday night, the Fleming County volleyball team reached the 20-win mark for the first time in program history.

Since records were kept on the KHSAA website starting in 2000, the highest win total for the Lady Panthers was 19 in 2006, when they went 19-12. This season will mark their fourth winning season in that timeframe, doing so in ‘06, ‘09 (17-11) and ‘11 (15-14).

The Lady Panthers are led by Lexi Williams and Shelby Griggs in kills, Emma Hill in assists, Megan Jones in digs and Kate Pugh and Griggs in aces.

Fleming has one more regular season game remaining as they currently stand at 20-10. They host Lewis County on Thursday before the 61st District Tournament at Menifee County on Monday. The Lady Panthers last district title came in 2011.

HOWARD JOINS 1,000-YARD CLUB

Lewis County’s Austin Howard became the Lions first 1,000-yard running back since 2018 on Friday when the Lions defeated Phelps, 48-6. Howard has 1,032 yards rushing on 122 carries and 15 touchdowns.

Garrett Applegate was the last Lions back to accomplish the feat in 2018 with 1,362 yards.

Howard has three regular season games left, starting on Friday in Maysville at Mason County.

Two other area backs are set to join Howard in the coming weeks. Bracken County’s Dylan Teegarden has 931 yards on 136 carries and 13 touchdowns. The Polar Bears have a bye week this week before they host Nicholas County next week. Fleming County’s Austin Trent has 875 yards on 128 carries and nine touchdowns. The Panthers host Pendleton County on Friday.

LIONS REACH FIVE-WIN MARK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2014

Speaking of Lewis County football…in their win over Phelps Friday they reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2014, when they finished 5-5. At 5-2 and three regular season games left, a win in any of those three that include Mason County, Fleming County and Fairview, ensures their first winning season since 2013, when they went 7-4.

The next two weeks will determine a lot when it comes to the playoffs, the Lions already securing a berth into the postseason with wins over Pendelton and Powell County. Mason County and the Lions are the lone undefeated teams left in district play, sitting at 2-0.

It’s not just Howard doing the damage either, quarterback Ayden Cooper has been consistent as the signal-caller, completing 63 of his 119 passes for 942 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

His main target has been Trey Gerike, 10 of his 21 receptions going for touchdowns.

Howard leads the team in tackles with 76, Braedyn McGlone with 68 while Jaxon Rister has four interceptions and Don Olive has four fumble recoveries to lead the Lions.

SAME OLE’, SAME OLE’ IN THE 10TH

With the girls soccer 10th Region semis set for Wednesday after Monday’s quarterfinals, Campbell County, Harrison County, George Rogers Clark and Bishop Brossart are the last four left standing.

That’s the fifth time the same exact teams are in the semifinals since 2012, when the 10th Region aligned with its current group of teams.

LADY ROYALS TURNING THINGS AROUND

After one win in their first 21 games, Mason County’s volleyball team has won three straight going into the postseason. They’re off this week due to fall break and will play in the 39th District semifinals on Tuesday against Augusta at The Fieldhouse.

They just recently beat Augusta 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22), avenging an earlier season loss. They also avenged losses to Ripley and Robertson County during their three-game winning streak.

AUGUSTA XC POSTS SOLID WEEKEND AT GRC

Augusta is starting to round back into form from their back-to-back seasons of region titles. After getting some members of the school to step up and run, the Panthers are improving and most notably showed that on Saturday when they finished runner-up at the GRC Coaches Classic at Lykins Park out of five teams.

Grayson Miller won the meet in a time of 17:42. Following Miller was Bryant Curtis in sixth at 18:54, Conner Snapp ninth (19:31), Nicholas Mains 10th (20:12) and John Hamm 14th (20:34). Noland Young was right behind Hamm in 15th in 20:55.

Lady Panthers Braylie Curtis placed third in the meet in a time of 22:17 out of 29 runners.

LADY LIONS MAKE THINGS MURKY IN 63RD

With their five-set win over Raceland on Monday night, the ever so competitive 63rd District will need the final game of the regular season to decide seeding. Lewis County, Raceland and possibly Russell with a win over Greenup County Tuesday night could get to 4-2 in district play, setting up a three-way tie and a tiebreaker scenario.

The 63rd District tournament will be a good one next week at Lewis County. The Lady Lions regrouped nicely after an 0-2 start in district play and are 15-11 on the season with games at St. Patrick Tuesday night and at Fleming County Thursday to close out their regular season.