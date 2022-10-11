ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cranberry and Englewood Elementary reopening delayed to Oct. 18

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced some changes for the reopening dates for two of its south county schools. Due partly to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, October 18. Atwater Elementary, Glenallen Elementary,...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Continuing with its phased roll-out reopening plan, the School District of Sarasota County says they still intend to open schools Monday , Oct. 17. This was the target date to reopen schools in North Port and Englewood, which had remain closed due to the affects of Hurricane Ian in those areas.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Fire responds after car strikes store

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A car crashed into a convenience store in Parrish and that building has been deemed unsafe due to structural damage. According to officials with the Parrish Fire District, the single vehicle crash occurred Thursday evening in the 12000 block of U.S. 301. Firefighters say the car drove into the corner of the convenience store.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a deceased man at the scene. Dispatch confirms that around 5:15 pm on Friday October 14, a witness reported hearing several gunshots at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Airport is continuing to clean up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Municipal Airport is cleaning up and pilots assessing damage to aircraft following the strong winds of Hurricane Ian. Several hangers were ripped apart and one was pulled entirely out of the ground, according to Airport Manager Mark Cervasio. Cervasio said it was heartbreaking returning to the airport after the storm seeing twisted metal everywhere and several planes destroyed.
VENICE, FL
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
californianewswire.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy