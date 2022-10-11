Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
NBC 2
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida severely damaged by Hurricane Ian
PLACIDA, Fla. — Linemen in Charlotte County said the damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates is some of the worst they’ve seen from hurricane Ian. The destruction in Placida is so immense that park owners are calling the place quits. Walking down the street, it doesn’t seem like a...
Mysuncoast.com
Cranberry and Englewood Elementary reopening delayed to Oct. 18
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced some changes for the reopening dates for two of its south county schools. Due partly to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, October 18. Atwater Elementary, Glenallen Elementary,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Continuing with its phased roll-out reopening plan, the School District of Sarasota County says they still intend to open schools Monday , Oct. 17. This was the target date to reopen schools in North Port and Englewood, which had remain closed due to the affects of Hurricane Ian in those areas.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Love it Like a Local’ volunteers help clean up Manatee County beaches
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 200 volunteers participated in the ‘Love it Like a Local’ cleanup on Saturday, helping pick up trash across the beaches in Manatee County. Volunteers received a safety briefing at 9 a.m. before heading off with a trash bag from Coquina Beach. Manatee...
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Fire responds after car strikes store
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A car crashed into a convenience store in Parrish and that building has been deemed unsafe due to structural damage. According to officials with the Parrish Fire District, the single vehicle crash occurred Thursday evening in the 12000 block of U.S. 301. Firefighters say the car drove into the corner of the convenience store.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
Mysuncoast.com
Save the Date for the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County ‘Stuff the Bus’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County is seeking volunteers and donors for their upcoming Stuff the Bus Food Drive. Meals on Wheels Plus is partnering with Publix in Manatee County to help those feeling the strain from Hurricane Ian. Here’s how to participate:
Mysuncoast.com
Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a deceased man at the scene. Dispatch confirms that around 5:15 pm on Friday October 14, a witness reported hearing several gunshots at...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Airport is continuing to clean up after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Municipal Airport is cleaning up and pilots assessing damage to aircraft following the strong winds of Hurricane Ian. Several hangers were ripped apart and one was pulled entirely out of the ground, according to Airport Manager Mark Cervasio. Cervasio said it was heartbreaking returning to the airport after the storm seeing twisted metal everywhere and several planes destroyed.
Bay News 9
Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods
The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
fox13news.com
Thousands of meals handed out at The Salvation Army's North Port campus despite damages from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Since Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, 525,000 meals and snacks have been handed out through The Salvation Army. They've worked to help more than 12,000 people with emotional and spiritual care. Without a roof over their food pantry, missing doors and windows blown out The Salvation...
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
Mysuncoast.com
Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community
Amber Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
