Jonathan Majors Shows Off Abs In New Shirtless Post After Bulking Up For Creed III: ‘Let’s Go’

In just a few years, Jonathan Majors has become one of the most in-demand actors in all of Hollywood. Having made a name for himself with excellent features like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Da 5 Bloods , he’s now taking on even bigger projects. With that, the leading man has to stay in top physical condition. And he’s doing that and then some, as he’s seriously bulked up, mostly due to his role in Creed III . Majors recently showed off his abs for a shirtless photoshoot and, as the star himself says, let’s go!

Jonathan Majors graces the cover of the November issue of Men’s Health, and the magazine dropped a number of fresh snapshots of the rising star. The outlet shared the cover for its latest issue on its official Instagram page, and it shows Majors in all of his chiseled glory. (But seriously, the guy is straight-up cut.) Take a look at the cover for yourself:

I know I’m not the only one who felt compelled to put down that bag of chips or cookies after seeing that image. But seriously though, you really have to give it to the Devotion star for being well, devoted, to getting in shape for his latest role. And if for some reason you still question just how committed he is to staying in shape, check out this post from Men’s Health’s Instagram stories:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, what can you even say? The man’s getting it done, and Creed III should be all the better for it. Back in March, a leaked set photo revealed Jonathan Majors’ look , and the Internet got thirsty. (Even Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took notice of Majors’ jacked bod .) During his interview with the publication, the Harder They Fall actor shared some insight into the mindset that he’s forged when it comes to working out. And just as you’d expect, it sounds intense:

If I’m going to bench-press 250 in a film, I need to be able to bench-press 275 a few times. 305 a few times.

Well, if you’re going to be a sparring partner for Michael B. Jordan , you have to come correct. The man is about his weights, and he won’t take anything less. As he went on to explain, he’s not one to utilize fake weights of any kind:

I will do this all day. We are not putting fake weights on. I haven’t been training for the past three months to get here and use Styrofoam. Put these fucking weights on so we can lift it, so you can shoot it, so I can tell the story…. [Anything less is] like putting fake tears in your eyes. Or putting fake sweat on you. This is it. This is it! Let’s go.

Of course, the Creed threequel isn’t the only reason why the 33-year-old performer would need to build muscle. He’s also playing the role of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies on the docket. While the Marvel character will likely be wearing a robe of some kind, I think his imposing size will do wonders for his villainous turn.

I’m definitely here for Jonathan Majors getting in shape and showing off his abs. And while his fitness routine is impressive, I’m more excited to see how he actually puts his training to use in his upcoming projects.

Creed III is set to hit theaters on March 3 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also on that list, as it arrives on February 17.