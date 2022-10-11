Read full article on original website
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
News On 6
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma
Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River
The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river in Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. The bodies will be transferred to the Medical Examiner's office to be identified, police said. Dispatch...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Crash slows traffic near 56th Street North and Lewis
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A traffic crash has slowed traffic on 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Thursday. A car can be seen upside down at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt. Drivers should...
Human remains found in search for missing Okmulgee men
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
News On 6
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
News On 6
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso police are asking for the public’s help to find the people who caused more than half a million dollars in damage to a construction site and street. Officers shared these photos of the damage at East 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. The vandals tore up shipping...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening. A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.
67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex
One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
Riverside Airport Expansion Plan Scrapped After Community Pushback
One of the proposals to expand a runway at Tulsa riverside airport is no longer on the table. This comes after dozens of people in Jenks, including the mayor, spoke out against it. "Aviation is currently the second largest part of the Oklahoma economy and we want to do our...
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
News On 6
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett
Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
