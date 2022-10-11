ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man will spend four to six years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly 2021 crash in Westwood. Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show. Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clermont County, OH
City
Batavia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Clermont County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: Mother, 5-year-old boy critical after crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash left a woman and her young child injured in Wilmington. OSP troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. on Portsmouth Road near SR 32. According to OSP, the 5-year-old boy was initially unresponsive,...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Teenage Girls#911#Violent Crime#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 19

Police: Man shot to death in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday in a shooting on Beekman Street in Millvale. Cincinnati police officers found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene around 3:49 p.m. No suspect information is available at this time. CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. It’s the second recent deadly shooting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man seriously injured following Evanston shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after a shooting happened in Evanston early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say that the shooting happened right next to the intersection of Trimble and Dana Avenues around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
HAMILTON, OH
Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy