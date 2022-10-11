Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man will spend four to six years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly 2021 crash in Westwood. Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.
Fox 19
Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
Fox 19
Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show. Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.
WLWT 5
OSP: Mother, 5-year-old boy critical after crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash left a woman and her young child injured in Wilmington. OSP troopers said the crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. on Portsmouth Road near SR 32. According to OSP, the 5-year-old boy was initially unresponsive,...
Fox 19
Dad arrested, admits to assaulting 3-week-old son rushed to ICU with broken bones: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-week-old Clermont County infant is hospitalized with multiple broken bones and traumatic injuries - and his father admits he is to blame, according to the sheriff’s office. Cameron Rush, 23, of Batavia, is on a $500,000 bond at the Clermont County Jail on charges...
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WSFA
Father admits to injuring 3-week-old son because he was crying too much, prosecutors say
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio could face additional charges, including attempted murder, after his son was hospitalized with extensive injuries earlier this week. WXIX reports 23-year-old Cameron Rush is already facing charges of assault and felony child endangering after admitting to injuring his 3-week-old son. The...
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Fox 19
Police: Man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday in a shooting on Beekman Street in Millvale. Cincinnati police officers found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene around 3:49 p.m. No suspect information is available at this time. CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. It’s the second recent deadly shooting...
WKRC
Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning, dissecting chihuahua
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A West End man was arraigned on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Police say Amani Ciers told officers he drowned and dissected his chihuahua. He then showed them the body of the deceased dog. The 29-year-old faces a fifth-degree felony. His attorney says Ciers has mental...
Fox 19
Man seriously injured following Evanston shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after a shooting happened in Evanston early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say that the shooting happened right next to the intersection of Trimble and Dana Avenues around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Vehicle reported to Beavercreek police as stolen turns up in Jefferson Twp.; 2 arrests made
JEFFERSON TWP. — A vehicle reported stolen Wednesday that turned up at a Jefferson Twp. address led to the arrests of the suspected thief, who had to be tracked down after he ran, and another person wanted on a probation violation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. >>...
Middletown PD host ‘Candy with a Cop’ event for children with disabilities
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — For children who are unable to Trick or Treat due to a disability, the Middletown Police Department want to make sure they still have a sweet Halloween. The Middletown Police Department will be holding their 7th annual Candy with a Cop event on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We enjoy it, we try […]
Fox 19
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
