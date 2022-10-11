Read full article on original website
99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even with a mass murder suspect behind bars, a store clerk in Burke County is haunted by how close she came to dying during an encounter with him this week. James Drayton – accused of killing five people Sunday in South Carolina – was captured early...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the driver being chased by authorities when he crashed a car into a tree and died Thursday night: He was the robber of a local Walgreens who was being sought by authorities. Richmond County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the deputies, a pedestrian crash was reported in Augusta on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Augusta on Monday. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
The 12 Best Hotels in Augusta, Georgia
Brimming with history and Southern charm, Augusta is a vibrant city set right on the border with South Carolina. If the name sounds familiar, that’s probably because tourists flock to Augusta each year to attend The Masters Golf Tournament, which is held at the famous Augusta National Golf Club each April. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll soon find plenty of other reasons why Augusta is one of the coolest cities in Georgia!
Details on prior investigation stemming from alcohol ordinance in Columbia Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow up on the Columbia County commission revoking the liquor license for Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans. We’re now learning the same group of commissioners voted to suspend the license at another restaurant, despite not having a commercial kitchen.
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
GSP: Driver killed in crash Thursday night, robbed Hephzibah Walgreens Wednesday night
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. Georgia State Patrol tells NewsChannel 6 that troopers from the Grovetown unit attempted to stop a stolen Honda Accord on Berkmans Road. The driver, identified […]
Georgia State Patrol involved in deadly crash on Washington Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by Georgia State Patrol when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle […]
Happening this weekend: Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que music fest is back at the Columbia County fairgrounds. There will be plenty of music, a Kansas City barbecue competition, a petting zoo, and more. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $50 and kids 12 and under are free.
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
Fishermen fight off sharks, survive 28 hours after boat sinks
Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam to search for help. Fishermen fight off sharks, survive 28 hours after …. Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf...
Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
