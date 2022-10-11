ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
WRDW-TV

Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the driver being chased by authorities when he crashed a car into a tree and died Thursday night: He was the robber of a local Walgreens who was being sought by authorities. Richmond County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were...
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Augusta, Georgia

Brimming with history and Southern charm, Augusta is a vibrant city set right on the border with South Carolina. If the name sounds familiar, that’s probably because tourists flock to Augusta each year to attend The Masters Golf Tournament, which is held at the famous Augusta National Golf Club each April. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll soon find plenty of other reasons why Augusta is one of the coolest cities in Georgia!
WRDW-TV

Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WJBF.com

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
WJBF.com

Fishermen fight off sharks, survive 28 hours after boat sinks

Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam to search for help. Fishermen fight off sharks, survive 28 hours after …. Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf...
WRDW-TV

Vehicle crashes into residential building on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. Dispatchers tell us it was originally called in as an accident with injuries. A resident tells News 12 they were trying to figure out how to get the truck out without...
