Read full article on original website
Related
Albany police arrest two for stolen gun
Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.
WNYT
Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns
A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with August shooting in Schenectady
A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left a man critically injured. 21 year old Tyquan Matthews turned himself in to police yesterday. He now faces one count of second-degree attempted murder. Matthews is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times in the...
WRGB
Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
WRGB
Officials say deadly drug doesn't discriminate: "Assume everything is laced with fentanyl"
ALBANY — Earlier this week, a traffic stop in Albany resulted in a man arrested on gun and drug related charges. This wasn't an ordinary traffic stop. Upon seeing emergency lights from an Albany Sheriff's Deputy vehicle, the suspect sped up, striking another vehicle, proceeding to exit his car and run until he was apprehended.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges
Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
WNYT
Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash
An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
Albany man arrested, accused of pointing handgun at woman
An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened a woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest
An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
WNYT
Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court
Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
WNYT
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
WNYT
No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice
A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on drug charges
CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
Comments / 1