Albany County, NY

WNYT

Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns

A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with August shooting in Schenectady

A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left a man critically injured. 21 year old Tyquan Matthews turned himself in to police yesterday. He now faces one count of second-degree attempted murder. Matthews is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Over a dozen arrested on charges following traffic enforcement sting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a recent traffic safety detail. According to the Sheriff's Office, around 200 traffic stops were recently made, resulting in 17 arrests, and 79 traffic tickets. 5 were arrested on aggravated unlicensed operator charges, 3 others...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges

Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash

An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
WNYT

Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest

An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court

Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

No arrest made in 2019 homicide, family wants justice

A local family wants closure. It’s been three years since their loved one was murdered here in Albany and still no arrest has been made. Kenneth Love Jr. was the baby of his immediate family. His two older sisters describe him as a sweetheart with a flair for fashion, and says he loved to make people laugh.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on drug charges

CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
HUDSON, NY

