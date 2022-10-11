ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
MOBILE, AL
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
BAY MINETTE, AL
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
KENNER, LA
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL

