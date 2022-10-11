Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from a traffic...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
WDSU
4 New Orleans men sentenced to multiple life sentences for murdering a federal witness
NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that four New Orleans men have been sentenced to multiple life sentences for murdering a federal witness in a health care fraud case. In April of 2022, Louis Age Jr., his son, Louis Age III, Ronald Wilson, and Stanton Guillory,...
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WDSU
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers. Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died...
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm
On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
