WRAL
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
In an all-too-common scene, Raleigh’s mayor takes her turn at calling for prayers
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was spending the day campaigning. Then tragedy struck.
Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan
RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.
cbs17
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
'It's not enough': Older adults in Triangle say Social Security benefit doesn't offset rising costs
In effort to combat surging inflation, the Social Security Administration announced its largest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years of 8.7%. The move is going to put about $150 more per month into the pockets of those using Social Security starting in January. Raleigh resident Pat Byers, 71,...
More than 2,400 affordable housing units in works for Raleigh as rent prices keep rising
Raleigh is teaming up with developers to bring more affordable housing. There are currently five collaborative projects under construction.
NC officials, President Biden react to ‘tremendous tragedy’ 5 deaths in Raleigh shooting
Prayers for victims came from members of Congress and Gov. Roy Cooper pledged state aid in apprehending the shooter.
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
jocoreport.com
JCPS Names Principal And Assistant Principal Of The Year
Melissa Hubbard, principal of Archer Lodge Middle, was selected as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS). Igor Gorbatovski, assistant principal of Cleveland Elementary, was selected as the 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools. Hubbard and Gorbatovski were surprised with...
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
WBTV
Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Going for a quarter million': Vendor say N.C. State Fair brings revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 food and drink vendors are getting ready for the kickoff of the N.C. State Fair. They're finishing their booths and practicing their recipes, hoping to bring in some major revenue. Over 800,000 people went to the fair in 2021 for rides, games and,...
