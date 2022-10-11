ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#The Raleigh Chamber
WRAL News

Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
WRAL News

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

JCPS Names Principal And Assistant Principal Of The Year

Melissa Hubbard, principal of Archer Lodge Middle, was selected as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS). Igor Gorbatovski, assistant principal of Cleveland Elementary, was selected as the 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools. Hubbard and Gorbatovski were surprised with...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy