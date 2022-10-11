Fate of Crime Center determined at County Commissioners meeting

The Capital Region Real Time Crime Center will house agencies like the Leon County Sherriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and FSU Police Department to better communication and share information in a timely manner.

The agency will hold 10 employees made up from all agencies involved. It will run 24 hours a day 7 days a week. The CRRTCC goal is to provide real-time information to officers while they are in progress.

Lieutenant Travis Bergeron believes this is a natural progression for law enforcement as technology continues to improve.

"Technology over the years has evolved for many industries including law enforcement. The technology is available to help us solve crimes quicker and apprehend bad people who want to do bad things in our community, makes them much safer," says Bergeron.

CRRTCC is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.