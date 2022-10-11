ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden claims Delaware firefighters almost died at his home despite minor damage

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SorX_0iV4E1TX00

President Biden said Tuesday that Delaware firefighters nearly died battling a small fire in his kitchen in 2004 — even though a local fire official said at the time that the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Biden often turns heads with questionable biographical claims and made the remark while attesting to the bravery of firefighters during virtual remarks to a fire prevention summit.

“I was doing ‘Meet the Press’ and lightning struck a little pond behind my house, came up through the ground into the air conditioning system and ended up generating thick black smoke,” Biden said of the blaze at his home in Wilmington, Del. “And from the basement to the third floor, the attic, everything was ruined.

“And the kitchen floor — we almost lost a couple firefighters, they tell me, because the kitchen floor was — the burning between the beams and in the house in addition to, it almost collapsed into the basement,” the president added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYkAQ_0iV4E1TX00
President Biden said Tuesday that Delaware firefighters nearly died battling a small fire in his kitchen.
Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Biden drew criticism just last week for telling a less detailed version of the story to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, saying “we know the feeling” of experiencing significant home damage.

“We didn’t lose our home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it,” Biden said .

At the time of the fire at Biden’s home, Cranston Heights, Del., Fire Company Chief George Lamborn told The Associated Press , “Luckily, we got it pretty early. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

The Post could not immediately reach Lamborn or a member of the Cranston Heights Fire Company for comment on Biden’s latest account.

The president’s telling of the house fire has garnered scrutiny for years, including when Biden said last November, “I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it — she got out safely, God willing — that having a significant portion of it burn, I can tell: 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSRET_0iV4E1TX00
Local fire official said at the time that the blaze was quickly extinguished.
Google Maps

Biden, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest-ever American president and critics routinely question his mental fitness — with focus on his wellbeing increasing last month when Biden searched for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) at an event, despite publicly mourning her death eight weeks earlier.

But Biden’s habit of sharing false biographical details stretches back decades and he routinely gives inaccurate information in a bid to build a personal connection with his audiences.

Biden told an audience last week in Puerto Rico that “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.” Only about 2,000 Puerto Ricans lived in Delaware when he was launching his career and his biographies contain no information about interacting with the small community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aZ8h_0iV4E1TX00
Biden admitted to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that “I wasn’t arrested” trying to visit Nelson Mandela.
AP

Biden last September told Jewish leaders that he remembered “spending time at” and “going to” Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 after the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history, in which 11 people were murdered. The synagogue said he never visited and the White House later said he was thinking about a 2019 phone call to the synagogue’s rabbi.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbFss_0iV4E1TX00 Biden refers to 2004 kitchen fire as house burning down ‘with my wife in it’

Later that month, Biden told an Idaho audience that his “first job offer” came from local lumber and wood products business Boise Cascade. The company said his story was news to them.

In January, Biden told students at historically black colleges in Atlanta that he was arrested multiple times while protesting in favor of civil rights — another claim for which there is no evidence .

Biden said at the Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony in May that he was appointed to the military school in 1965 by the late Sen. J. Caleb Boggs (R-Del.). A search of Boggs’ archives failed to turn up evidence of the appointment.

And Biden has told at least eight times as president a chronologically impossible tale involving a former Amtrak conductor to underscore his love of passenger rail — most recently last month while hosting union negotiators in the Oval Office to celebrate the apparent aversion of a major rail strike.

Biden admitted last month to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that “I wasn’t arrested” trying to visit Nelson Mandela during the apartheid era, despite saying so at least three times in 2020.

The president’s bad press for sharing false biographical details dates back to at least the 1980s. He ended his first presidential campaign in 1987 due to a scandal involving plagiarism of speeches and a law school paper .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUBpB_0iV4E1TX00
Biden said at the Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony that he was appointed to the military school in 1965 by the late Sen. J. Caleb Boggs.
AP

On the stump, Biden lifted from British politician Neil Kinnock to describe “my ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of Northeast Pennsylvania and would come up after 12 hours and play football for four hours” — but Biden’s ancestors did not mine coal.

Before he dropped out of the 1988 presidential primary, Biden also falsely claimed that he “graduated with three degrees from college,” was named “the outstanding student in the political science department,” “went to law school on a full academic scholarship — the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship” and ”ended up in the top half” of his class.

None of those claims were true.

Comments / 61

Weezza60
3d ago

It was a Small kitchen fire, it about 20 mins to put out! no injuries were reported! LOL By far the most lying worst President ever!

Reply(3)
75
Thomas Estep
3d ago

this man needs to be stopped Joe Biden stop talking ur actions are messing with the future and the little guy like me can't pay for anymore

Reply(2)
34
Jody
3d ago

Every democrat in congress should be ashamed that they allow this to continue. They are literally putting our national security at risk for political purposes.

Reply
22
Related
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Florida State
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Kinnock
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#Coal Mines#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Pacific Press Lightrocket#Hurricane Ian
Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy