abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
abc57.com
Community members invited to anti-bullying presentation at Elkhart High School tonight
ELKHART, Ind. -- Parents of Elkhart Community School kids are invited to a special presentation about anti-bullying. The presentation will offer information about bullying and teen depression, and steps that can be taken to handle potential issues. Anti-bullying efforts have been a big focus among Elkhart families this year, after...
22 WSBT
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
WNDU
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
abc57.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be hosted in honor of the Randolph Mini Park improvements
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Members of the community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Randolph Mini Park to honor the new improvements made to the area. Additions include a new playground, basketball court, seating and more. Among the changes is a variety of safety improvements, which includes...
abc57.com
‘You are loved beyond belief': Guest speaker addresses teen suicide at Elkhart Community Schools
NOW: ‘You are loved beyond belief’: Guest speaker addresses teen suicide at Elkhart Community Schools. Anti-bullying efforts have been a big focus among Elkhart families this year after North Side middle schooler, Rio Allred died by suicide in March. She endured harsh bullying because of her alopecia, an auto-immune condition that causes hair loss.
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
abc57.com
Elementary students buy Nappanee Police K9 Bane a ballistic vest
Wakarusa Elementary students presented Nappanee Police K-9 officer Bane with a ballistic vest to keep him safe during patrols during a special ceremony on Thursday. K9 Bane and his handler Sgt. Casey Livengood visited the second grade class earlier in the school year to give a demonstration on how K-9s help police. When students learned Bane didn't have a vest of his own, they wanted to help.
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
abc57.com
Grace College guarantees $12K in financial aid to Kosciusko County residents
Grace College recently announced an additional benefit to its Grace Guarantee that provides a minimum of $12,000 in financial assistance to Kosciusko County residents. The college will provide a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. It applies to all Kosciusko students beginning with the incoming class of 2023.
abc57.com
Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
abc57.com
Buchanan honors local Olympian Hannah Roberts with downtown mural
BUCHANAN, Mich. – A new mural was unveiled downtown, honoring hometown hero Hannah Roberts, who, at just twenty years old, competed in the Tokyo Olympics last Summer. And it seemed like the whole city was watching. “We had a watch party across the street at the Buchanan Common,” said...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
WNDU
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
abc57.com
Live with Braxston Cave and Trevor Robinson
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - It's been 10 years since Notre Dame's legendary goal line stand in the rain against Stanford in overtime. Former players Braxston Cave and Trevor Robinson joined ABC57 Kickoff to talk about their time with the Irish and what they think of the 2022 team.
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
abc57.com
Mishawaka library hosting Frightful Friday on October 21
The Mishawaka Penn Harris Library is hosting Frightful Friday on October 21, which features a spooky storytime, trick or treating and a dance party. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests can attend the morning lineup from 10 a.m. to noon or the afternoon lineup,...
