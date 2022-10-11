ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
abc57.com

Walk to Save Lives

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Sporting Goods Foundation
abc57.com

Elementary students buy Nappanee Police K9 Bane a ballistic vest

Wakarusa Elementary students presented Nappanee Police K-9 officer Bane with a ballistic vest to keep him safe during patrols during a special ceremony on Thursday. K9 Bane and his handler Sgt. Casey Livengood visited the second grade class earlier in the school year to give a demonstration on how K-9s help police. When students learned Bane didn't have a vest of his own, they wanted to help.
NAPPANEE, IN
iusbpreface.net

Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti

You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Grace College guarantees $12K in financial aid to Kosciusko County residents

Grace College recently announced an additional benefit to its Grace Guarantee that provides a minimum of $12,000 in financial assistance to Kosciusko County residents. The college will provide a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. It applies to all Kosciusko students beginning with the incoming class of 2023.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
abc57.com

Buchanan honors local Olympian Hannah Roberts with downtown mural

BUCHANAN, Mich. – A new mural was unveiled downtown, honoring hometown hero Hannah Roberts, who, at just twenty years old, competed in the Tokyo Olympics last Summer. And it seemed like the whole city was watching. “We had a watch party across the street at the Buchanan Common,” said...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police opening new academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Live with Braxston Cave and Trevor Robinson

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - It's been 10 years since Notre Dame's legendary goal line stand in the rain against Stanford in overtime. Former players Braxston Cave and Trevor Robinson joined ABC57 Kickoff to talk about their time with the Irish and what they think of the 2022 team.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka library hosting Frightful Friday on October 21

The Mishawaka Penn Harris Library is hosting Frightful Friday on October 21, which features a spooky storytime, trick or treating and a dance party. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Guests can attend the morning lineup from 10 a.m. to noon or the afternoon lineup,...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy