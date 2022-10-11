Read full article on original website
Related
Senator spoke with students, looks forward to fall festivals (Letters)
I hope everybody had a great week. We are definitely settling into fall, and it’s wonderful to see the leaves changing color around us. There’s a lot of festivities happening in our district right now and it’s been great to see so many of you out around our community.
Westfield fitness jamboree will feature YMCA workout programs
WESTFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Westfield is offering the opportunity to try out several of its exercise programs for free when it holds its second annual Fall Fitness Jamboree later this month. The Y will offer six different half-hour workout programs at its 67 Court St. facility, run...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Help wanted — Medical Reserve Corps director
No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.
Belchertown uses ARPA funds for teacher and school district staff bonuses
BELCHERTOWN — Full-time teachers and staff in the public school district are being rewarded with $2,500 one-time stipends following a unanimous vote by Select Board during a joint meeting Tuesday with the School Committee. The payments include $2,500 each for school district’s approximately 300 full-time employees, and $1,250 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lack of quorum may delay plans for new arbor at Grandmothers’ Garden
WESTFIELD — The only request on Thursday’s agenda of the Community Preservation Commission was $48,071 for a new rose arbor for the Grandmothers’ Garden. Unfortunately, CPC Chair Thomas Sharp was not able to convene the meeting due to the lack of a quorum. Allen Steiger and other...
Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic
WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
Master Plan forum sees unplanned growth, graying population as challenges
SOUTHWICK — The Master Plan Advisory Committee hosted its first Community Visioning Session Thursday evening to give residents a chance to give direct input into what the town’s strengths, weaknesses, and needs are. A couple dozen Southwick residents were separated into two groups Thursday to discuss what Pioneer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts triathlon will debut in Springfield in June
In a move that is expected to bring thousands of athletes to Western Massachusetts from around the world and provide an upwards of $4 million boost to the region’s economy, the city will become the newest site for an Ironman triathlon in June. Plans were announced Friday for the...
terrier-times.org
West Springfield Welcomes Second Sister City
Some students might remember the project that our own Italian Language students did with students from Istituto Statale di Istruzione Superiore last year, which was broadcasted to the student body. If you don’t remember, or are a freshman, our Italian Language students worked with real Italian students to present a slideshow about culture in each other’s languages. This is the first that the high school student body was seeing the effects of a partnership between the City of West Springfield and the Valdarno region of Italy. This year, we took it a step further, and welcomed into town our first Italian exchange students. They were welcomed by Mayor Reichelt and Town Councilman Ed Sullivan at the Italian Cultural Center in Springfield, MA. It was the first real step toward the strong partnership we’d been working for.
Longmeadow High School senior represented state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation
Seventeen-year-old Lily Girard, a rising senior at Longmeadow High School, was one of two girls from Massachusetts chosen to represent her state as a “senator” for a week at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., this summer. “My experience in Washington was absolutely incredible,” she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Rise & Shine breakfast, Veterans’ Services, and music for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee. The Springfield Regional Chamber kicked off its First Rise & Shine Business Breakfast Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield. The event featured presentations from MGM’s Executive Director of Finance Arlen Carballo and Director...
Hailey Raffa, Hampshire gymnastics take tri-meet with Westfield, Minnechaug
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Hampshire gained another tri-meet victory, scoring a 135.1 against Westfield (132.15) and Minnechaug (128.95). If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
How will Smith Prof. Loretta Ross use her MacArthur ‘genius’ grant?
Loretta J. Ross, the reproductive justice and human rights activist who helped pioneer a framework that expanded the abortion rights debate to include conversations around race, class and other identities, has just been announced as a 2022 MacArthur fellow. Ross teaches at Smith College in Northampton. Each year the MacArthur...
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
Barnes 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield alerts community of upcoming nighttime training flights
WESTFIELD - The Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is alerting the community that the base will be conducting nighttime training exercises starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 23. According to base officials, the night training allows pilots to stay current with mandatory Air Force...
No. 11 Pittsfield football dominant in shutout win over No. 19 South Hadley
PITTSFIELD — Domination was one of the first words to come to mind when No. 11 Pittsfield football head coach Brian Jezewski talked about his team’s 48-0 win over No. 19 South Hadley on Friday night at Berkshire Community College.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0