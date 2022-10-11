ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Help wanted — Medical Reserve Corps director

No, you are not reading the classifieds. Little did I know that last week’s column about Hurricane Ian would segue perfectly into this week’s article. At Wednesday’s Health Department meeting, we learned that the search for a director of Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps continues. Luckily, we do not live in a geographic area likely to get hit by a hurricane of that category. We have been hit by a tornado, blizzards, fires and other situations that our local Medical Reserve Corps stepped in with indispensable assistance. They also help with other non-urgent medical fairs and clinics. Westfield MRC has been an essential volunteer organization in our city for 25 years.
MassLive.com

Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic

WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
Journal Inquirer

Ellington schools buck the trend

ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
terrier-times.org

West Springfield Welcomes Second Sister City

Some students might remember the project that our own Italian Language students did with students from Istituto Statale di Istruzione Superiore last year, which was broadcasted to the student body. If you don’t remember, or are a freshman, our Italian Language students worked with real Italian students to present a slideshow about culture in each other’s languages. This is the first that the high school student body was seeing the effects of a partnership between the City of West Springfield and the Valdarno region of Italy. This year, we took it a step further, and welcomed into town our first Italian exchange students. They were welcomed by Mayor Reichelt and Town Councilman Ed Sullivan at the Italian Cultural Center in Springfield, MA. It was the first real step toward the strong partnership we’d been working for.
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Rise & Shine breakfast, Veterans’ Services, and music for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee. The Springfield Regional Chamber kicked off its First Rise & Shine Business Breakfast Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield. The event featured presentations from MGM’s Executive Director of Finance Arlen Carballo and Director...
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

