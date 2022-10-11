Read full article on original website
NY1
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in documents case
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the legal battle over classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump's attorneys asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit a special master to...
NY1
Appeals court temporarily keeps New York concealed carry provisions
A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily placed a stay on a lower court's restraining order against provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid a legal challenge from a gun rights organization. The ruling means provisions for keeping guns out of areas deemed to be sensitive locations like Times...
NY1
Midtown hotel to house 200 migrant families
Just two blocks away from Port Authority, the Row Hotel in Midtown will soon serve 200 asylum seekers with children. Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross have lived across the street from the Row for 15 years. They say immigrants are what make this city great. “They didn’t choose to be...
NY1
Second amendment expert discusses NY gun law court challenge
A federal court temporarily halted a lower court’s restraining order against New York’s concealed carry law Wednesday. “I think New York was prepared for its former public carrier law to get struck down in June,” said Eric Ruben, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and a second amendment expert. “It was ready to go with new sets of restrictions that got passed in July.”
NY1
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation case
A jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to people who suffered from his lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
NY1
New law will lighten student debt burden in New York
A new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to lessen the burden of student debt fees charged by state agencies in New York. The law will address student debt surcharges by state agencies that had been owed when they are unable to collect educational debt through traditional means. The fees can reach up to 22% on top of the total amount due.
NY1
Economic impact of immigration in New York City
The city is in the middle of a migrant crisis, with thousands arriving each week. While officials say they’re being welcomed here, there are real concerns about a strain on local resources. According to advocates, these migrants are needed in part to help address a current labor shortage. Rovika...
Native American boarding school victims to speak of abuse
Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues her yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes.
NY1
'This is really a swing state': Arizona emerges as key battleground in 2022 midterms
With less than four weeks until the midterm elections, Spectrum News traveled to a second battleground state whose race could help decide the makeup of Congress – which impacts Americans no matter where they live. The election in Arizona is in full swing. Campaign signs are out, and early...
How a program offering free ammo to Utah hunters could help the California Condor
The captive breeding program that has helped save the California Condor from the brink of extinction has been slowed for years by a simple but persistent problem — poisoning caused by the widespread use of lead bullets. Today, wildlife officials in Utah and elsewhere say they're working toward an...
NY1
Asylum seekers housed on Staten Island say they're isolated
“Hold the line,” was the message dozens of asylum seekers got when they could finally call the Department of Homeland Security’s number printed on their asylum papers. That was minutes before they were told to get on buses headed for New York City from the southern border. “Hemos...
