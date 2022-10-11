ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in documents case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the legal battle over classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump's attorneys asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit a special master to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Appeals court temporarily keeps New York concealed carry provisions

A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily placed a stay on a lower court's restraining order against provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid a legal challenge from a gun rights organization. The ruling means provisions for keeping guns out of areas deemed to be sensitive locations like Times...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Midtown hotel to house 200 migrant families

Just two blocks away from Port Authority, the Row Hotel in Midtown will soon serve 200 asylum seekers with children. Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross have lived across the street from the Row for 15 years. They say immigrants are what make this city great. “They didn’t choose to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Second amendment expert discusses NY gun law court challenge

A federal court temporarily halted a lower court’s restraining order against New York’s concealed carry law Wednesday. “I think New York was prepared for its former public carrier law to get struck down in June,” said Eric Ruben, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and a second amendment expert. “It was ready to go with new sets of restrictions that got passed in July.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
NY1

Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation case

A jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to people who suffered from his lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NY1

New law will lighten student debt burden in New York

A new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to lessen the burden of student debt fees charged by state agencies in New York. The law will address student debt surcharges by state agencies that had been owed when they are unable to collect educational debt through traditional means. The fees can reach up to 22% on top of the total amount due.
COLLEGES
NY1

Economic impact of immigration in New York City

The city is in the middle of a migrant crisis, with thousands arriving each week. While officials say they’re being welcomed here, there are real concerns about a strain on local resources. According to advocates, these migrants are needed in part to help address a current labor shortage. Rovika...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
NY1

Asylum seekers housed on Staten Island say they're isolated

“Hold the line,” was the message dozens of asylum seekers got when they could finally call the Department of Homeland Security’s number printed on their asylum papers. That was minutes before they were told to get on buses headed for New York City from the southern border. “Hemos...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy