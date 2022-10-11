A jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to people who suffered from his lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO